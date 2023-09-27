A Tory MP tried to defend the impartiality of GB News and it blew up spectacularly in their face

Politics

We’re not sure we’ve come across Conservative MP Matt Warman before, but the former Telegraph journalist appears to have been a minister in the culture department for about 20 minutes last year.

Anyway, we mention him because he was on the BBC’s Politics Live on Wednesday doing his best to defend the impartiality of GB News by highlighting the diversity of voices they have on the channel.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t entirely work out, a leading contender for the most devastating 16 seconds you’ll watch today.

Matt Warman(Tory MP): I think GBnews has a diverse roster, everyone from Michael Portillo to 30p Lee Anderson.. Siobhain McDonagh(Labour MP): That’s all one party#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/XlpBn23SsL — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 27, 2023

Attempt failed.

Thoughts and prayers to the Tory MP who tried to compare the diversity of views of GB News being similar as those invited on the BBC, only to be pointed out that his examples are all from the same party pic.twitter.com/A1TDdLBiQ8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 27, 2023

I think Sesame Street has a diverse roster, everyone from Elmo and Big Bird to Oscar the Grouch. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 27, 2023

astronomers detect densest object in the galaxy https://t.co/OXM4YWCPP2 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) September 27, 2023

What does he think diversity means? pic.twitter.com/Ztr0KuUj7p — ∞ Clear Autism ∞ (@ClearAutism) September 27, 2023

They’re so diverse that the two people I name are Middle Aged white men who are/have been MP’s for the Tory party. Genius. https://t.co/O4QxJ4SCM5 — Andy Heustice (@Andyheustice11) September 27, 2023

GB News = Tory Party TV — Catio Miles (@CatioMiles) September 27, 2023

Source @Haggis_UK