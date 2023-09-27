Politics

A Tory MP tried to defend the impartiality of GB News and it blew up spectacularly in their face

John Plunkett. Updated September 27th, 2023

We’re not sure we’ve come across Conservative MP Matt Warman before, but the former Telegraph journalist appears to have been a minister in the culture department for about 20 minutes last year.

Anyway, we mention him because he was on the BBC’s Politics Live on Wednesday doing his best to defend the impartiality of GB News by highlighting the diversity of voices they have on the channel.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t entirely work out, a leading contender for the most devastating 16 seconds you’ll watch today.

Attempt failed.

Source @Haggis_UK