Celebrity

Channel 4’s continuity announcer hilariously trolled Matt Hancock and it was simply savage

John Plunkett. Updated September 27th, 2023

Matt Hancock was back on our TV screens on Tuesday – no, stick with us, please! – the disgraced former health secretary swapping I’m a Celebrity for the rather harsher environs of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

And we mention it not because of anything Hancock did on screen – more of that later, surely – but because of the way the new series was introduced by Channel 4’s continuity announcer.

And no matter how harshly treated he ends up on the SAS survival show – fingers crossed – he surely won’t’ suffer a more savage blow than this.

Ooof!

And it turned out everyone else loved it just as much as we did.

Is there a Bafta for best continuity announcer? There should be now.

Source Twitter @tomselsocial