Channel 4’s continuity announcer hilariously trolled Matt Hancock and it was simply savage

Celebrity

Matt Hancock was back on our TV screens on Tuesday – no, stick with us, please! – the disgraced former health secretary swapping I’m a Celebrity for the rather harsher environs of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

And we mention it not because of anything Hancock did on screen – more of that later, surely – but because of the way the new series was introduced by Channel 4’s continuity announcer.

And no matter how harshly treated he ends up on the SAS survival show – fingers crossed – he surely won’t’ suffer a more savage blow than this.

Ooof!

Matt Hancock just been bodied by the Channel 4 announcer ☠️ pic.twitter.com/A6gb1WzbAh — Brendan McLoughlin (@Brendo91) September 26, 2023

And it turned out everyone else loved it just as much as we did.

It didn’t go unnoticed, and it certainly kept me watching. — Andrea McCulloch .+= (@mcculloch29) September 26, 2023

Someone give that announcer a bonus https://t.co/LwXO8eh08M — Maaike➡️MCM‍☠️(she/her) (@MaaikeATFMoon) September 27, 2023

What a legend — Ruaraidh Johnston (@ruaraidhj) September 26, 2023

Absolute brutal truth from Ch4 continuity announcer https://t.co/o4AfHGLZzA — The Tuft and Quiff (@TheTuftandQuiff) September 27, 2023

I heard that and laughed out loud! — Ruth Horner (@RuthHorner7) September 26, 2023

Is there a Bafta for best continuity announcer? There should be now.

"The country's favourite stars and Matt Hancock" Give that Channel 4 continuity announcer a raise. — KC (@tuaisceartach) September 26, 2023

READ MORE

We regret to inform you that Matt Hancock is on yet another reality show – but this savage takedown makes it almost worthwhile

Source Twitter @tomselsocial