Channel 4’s continuity announcer hilariously trolled Matt Hancock and it was simply savage
Matt Hancock was back on our TV screens on Tuesday – no, stick with us, please! – the disgraced former health secretary swapping I’m a Celebrity for the rather harsher environs of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.
And we mention it not because of anything Hancock did on screen – more of that later, surely – but because of the way the new series was introduced by Channel 4’s continuity announcer.
And no matter how harshly treated he ends up on the SAS survival show – fingers crossed – he surely won’t’ suffer a more savage blow than this.
Bravo to the @Channel4 continuity announcer tonight #gbbo #saswdw pic.twitter.com/ZTTXWFaWVe
— Tom Selway (@tomselsocial) September 26, 2023
Ooof!
Matt Hancock just been bodied by the Channel 4 announcer ☠️ pic.twitter.com/A6gb1WzbAh
— Brendan McLoughlin (@Brendo91) September 26, 2023
And it turned out everyone else loved it just as much as we did.
It didn’t go unnoticed, and it certainly kept me watching.
— Andrea McCulloch .+= (@mcculloch29) September 26, 2023
Someone give that announcer a bonus https://t.co/LwXO8eh08M
— Maaike➡️MCM☠️(she/her) (@MaaikeATFMoon) September 27, 2023
What a legend
— Ruaraidh Johnston (@ruaraidhj) September 26, 2023
Absolute brutal truth from Ch4 continuity announcer https://t.co/o4AfHGLZzA
— The Tuft and Quiff (@TheTuftandQuiff) September 27, 2023
I heard that and laughed out loud!
— Ruth Horner (@RuthHorner7) September 26, 2023
Is there a Bafta for best continuity announcer? There should be now.
"The country's favourite stars and Matt Hancock"
Give that Channel 4 continuity announcer a raise.
— KC (@tuaisceartach) September 26, 2023
Source Twitter @tomselsocial