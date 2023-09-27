Forget seagulls – it’s passing kids who are after your snacks

Videos

When one little boy’s hunger got the better of him, he pulled off a walk-by food snatch without missing a beat.

Here’s how it happened.

That guy’s biscuit never stood a chance.

Here are a few comments that summed up Reddit’s reaction.

Kid’s nickname: Seagull.

SempastienGR

Went straight to his mouth before mom intervened lol.

Stormbending

Your thing? My thing.

Currently_There

Fortune favors the bold.

BiggerPrint

Like stealing candy from a baby.

Untimely-Relations

The kid let the intrusive thoughts win.

Jaime-modafoca-69

Quite a few people made a similar comment to this –

My mom would STILL be whopping my ass for that 35 years later.

C3PipO

Source Reddit Image Screengrab