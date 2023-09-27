Forget seagulls – it’s passing kids who are after your snacks
When one little boy’s hunger got the better of him, he pulled off a walk-by food snatch without missing a beat.
Here’s how it happened.
The kid saw an opportunity and went for it.
byu/SMoresins9 inUnexpected
That guy’s biscuit never stood a chance.
Here are a few comments that summed up Reddit’s reaction.
Kid’s nickname: Seagull.
SempastienGR
Went straight to his mouth before mom intervened lol.
Stormbending
Your thing? My thing.
Currently_There
Fortune favors the bold.
BiggerPrint
Like stealing candy from a baby.
Untimely-Relations
The kid let the intrusive thoughts win.
Jaime-modafoca-69
Quite a few people made a similar comment to this –
My mom would STILL be whopping my ass for that 35 years later.
C3PipO
