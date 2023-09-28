News

BBC Radio Manchester wasn’t letting a wriggling Rishi Sunak off the hook over HS2 and it’s magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2023

With spectacular timing, this year’s Tory party conference is taking place in Manchester just as the government’s thoughts reportedly turn to axing HS2.

Absolutely couldn’t have scripted it better.

And apparently learning nothing from the mauling suffered by Liz Truss at the hands of the estimable BBC local radio, Rishi Sunak was on BBC Radio Manchester today.

Presenter Anna Jameson was naturally keen to talk HS2, giving the PM the chance to clear up the relentless speculation swirling around the future of the project.

Sunak, less so, but was she letting him off the hook? Was she heck.

Bravo!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

And if you’re in the mood for a bit of nostalgia, enjoy this round-up of every time Liz Truss was owned by BBC local radio – all in one place!

Follow @anna_jameson_ here!

Source Twitter @AdamBienkov Image Twitter @anna_jameson