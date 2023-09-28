BBC Radio Manchester wasn’t letting a wriggling Rishi Sunak off the hook over HS2 and it’s magnificent

News

With spectacular timing, this year’s Tory party conference is taking place in Manchester just as the government’s thoughts reportedly turn to axing HS2.

Absolutely couldn’t have scripted it better.

And apparently learning nothing from the mauling suffered by Liz Truss at the hands of the estimable BBC local radio, Rishi Sunak was on BBC Radio Manchester today.

Presenter Anna Jameson was naturally keen to talk HS2, giving the PM the chance to clear up the relentless speculation swirling around the future of the project.

Sunak, less so, but was she letting him off the hook? Was she heck.

Rishi Sunak repeatedly refuses to answer questions from BBC Manchester about whether he will scrap HS2 to the city and just talks about filling potholes instead pic.twitter.com/ncqsMknxxX — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 28, 2023

Bravo!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

2.

"The vast majority of journeys that people make are in their cars"

Yes, Rishi, partly because of how poor the rail infrastructure is in the UK due to lack of investment frm Government. — Glenn (@GlennMatthews1) September 28, 2023

3.

Radio Manchester presenter Anna Jameson: "We're straight talking people in the north – it's a yes or a no. Are you scrapping the HS2 line between Birmingham and Manchester? Rishi Sunak: "I'm not speculating on future things." — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 28, 2023

4.

He’s never going to get through his conference IN MANCHESTER like this https://t.co/biNecuyKZo — Angela Eagle DBE (@angelaeagle) September 28, 2023

5.

He always sounds so tetchy when someone tries to put him on the spot. The fact he keeps deviating from the question speaks volumes! — Val Burgess (@theatresnob) September 28, 2023

6.

Even without seeing you can hear him becoming rattled and arsey.

The only assumption from this is that he’s cutting it. Otherwise he wouldn’t take the flack.

Stroppy. Useless. Liar. Weak#Weaksunak https://t.co/93cv9W8avS — Dianne Bancroft (@DianneBancroft) September 28, 2023

7.

Potholes that his Government created by decimating the finances of Local Authorities — Jonathan Allan (@meolscop1978) September 28, 2023

8.

Rather brave of No10 to put Rishi Sunak on BBC Radio Manchester with literally no answer on the future of the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2. Repeated refusal to answer the question is not a great look. — Jack Maidment (@jrmaidment) September 28, 2023

9.

I seem to recall how well the local radio round went for Liz Truss!! — Ange (@northernange) September 28, 2023

10.

Just heard excellent clip on Today from BBC Radio Manchester holding Sunak to account – the gist seemed to be no high speed trains for the North but they will be fixing some potholes. — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 28, 2023

11.

He really doesn't like being asked questions, does he? — Mac (@mac_critical) September 28, 2023

And if you’re in the mood for a bit of nostalgia, enjoy this round-up of every time Liz Truss was owned by BBC local radio – all in one place!

Liz Truss, embarrassing herself on local radio, condensed down to three awful, squirming, awkward, delicious minutes. Everyone should hear this. ~AA pic.twitter.com/fFudJJBedA — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 29, 2022

Follow @anna_jameson_ here!

Source Twitter @AdamBienkov Image Twitter @anna_jameson