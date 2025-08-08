This ‘Trump in high heels’ Republican was brutally fact checked on live TV and her furious response spoke volumes

US donald trump magas Nancy mace

We’re not sure we’d come across Nancy Mace before and now we’ve written about her twice in two days.

First up it was her determination to ban chemtrails – which went just as well as you’d imagine – and this time it’s what happened when a reporter took the time to fact check her on TV.

And what happened next surely spoke volumes about the state of politics – specifically, right-wing politics – in the US right now.

WATCH: @NancyMace gets fact-checked by reporter and LOSES her mind. pic.twitter.com/UXBQ2cxqDD — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 7, 2025

Explain, justify, maybe even clarify and correct every now and again? Nah, just attack.

And these people surely said it best.

Nancy Mace got called on her shit and couldn’t handle it. pic.twitter.com/twBRpVkR8A — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 7, 2025

“Raging leftist”…because the reporter simply asked a question? What a weak, sniveling little individual Mace is. — Christopher Hoare (@Chris_Hoare) August 7, 2025

Everyone please and watch and share this: 1) she lies about her record, 2) a reporter points out the lie, 3) she messes up her response, 4) then goes on a rant, and finally 5) plays the victim and plays a misogyny card. Nancy Mace, folks: https://t.co/17Smk8cFsv — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 7, 2025

As a woman u should ask me easy questions you raging democrat — Full Throttle TV (@FTTVYT) August 7, 2025

Dear @NancyMace You look like a clown here. You should be embarrassed. This is humiliating. You are taking credit for something you voted against. HOW STUPID MUST YOUR VOTERS BE TO LISTEN TO YOUR BS FOR A SECOND LONGER? https://t.co/g23XgHfcD4 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 7, 2025

