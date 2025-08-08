US donald trump magas Nancy mace

This ‘Trump in high heels’ Republican was brutally fact checked on live TV and her furious response spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated August 8th, 2025

We’re not sure we’d come across Nancy Mace before and now we’ve written about her twice in two days.

First up it was her determination to ban chemtrails – which went just as well as you’d imagine – and this time it’s what happened when a reporter took the time to fact check her on TV.

And what happened next surely spoke volumes about the state of politics – specifically, right-wing politics – in the US right now.

Explain, justify, maybe even clarify and correct every now and again? Nah, just attack.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2