This Tory’s excuse for liking an Enoch Powell-themed tweet is that there are too many traffic jams in London

The Tory candidate for the London Mayoral election, Susan Hall, describes herself as Marmite, though other people have been far less kind about the pro-Trump, anti-immigration councillor.

On Wednesday, she spoke to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, who pulled her up on some problematic social media activity.

"I can't remember doing that."

"You can't *remember* doing that?" In a painful exchange, @NickFerrariLBC asks Tory Mayoral candidate Susan Hall about liking tweets praising Enoch Powell and describing the capital as 'Londonistan". pic.twitter.com/0WcYm1yZS5 — LBC (@LBC) September 27, 2023

“Do you remember liking a tweet that had the language ‘It’s never too late to get London back’ with a picture of Enoch Powell?” “Yes. And I’ve explained that it’s never too late, which is what I’m saying to you – it is not too late to make London better again. We’ve got traffic jams, left, right and centre, we’ve got ULEZ expansion.” “Are you a fan of Enoch Powell?” “No, of course not.” “Well, why would …I don’t understand. There was a picture of him and you liked that tweet.” “And er …If you’re a serial tweeter, you tend to go through liking all sorts of things. You sometimes read things and if anybody is offended, then obviously I would apologise.”

How well we remember the headline – Enoch Powell stops the traffic jams

1.

Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall "does not recall" amplifying racist tweets and says she liked photos of Enoch Powell because she wants London to be free of traffic jams. "Some people are offended and some people aren't". This may be the greatest hour of radio ever. ~AA pic.twitter.com/S7bOM3Hx5k — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 27, 2023

2.

This woman is completely unsuited for public office…so she’ll probably win. https://t.co/feumXtzAqk — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 27, 2023

3.

“It’s never too late” to save London from politicians like Susan Hall who like tweets featuring Enoch Powell. I apologise *if* this tweet causes offence. https://t.co/XtuoSWxcVv — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) September 27, 2023

4.

London is a great, diverse, wonderful city. No way someone like this should represent it. Liking tweets praising ‘Enoch Powell’?! No. Just no. https://t.co/hVJ5nytkUe — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) September 27, 2023

5.

It was an absolute car crash. — That Baratheon Girl (@baratheongirl) September 27, 2023

6.

You’d think this is a @MrMichaelSpicer sketch, but this is the actual Tory candidate for London mayor… https://t.co/T0mYa2IlKp — Joshua Livestro (@JoshuaLivestro) September 27, 2023

7.

Susan Hall says she liked Tweets praising Enoch Powell because she wants London to be free of traffic jams. Because Enoch Powell was primarily known for his firm line on traffic jams, wasn't he? — David__Osland (@David__Osland) September 27, 2023

8.

Not usually a massive Ferrari fan but he's roasting Susan Hall over her commentary in the past as she pits herself against the vastly superior Sadiq Khan. — That Baratheon Girl (@baratheongirl) September 27, 2023

9.

"I've been to loads of mosques" is her version of,"I've got a black friend" — B- Dee (@skonklord) September 27, 2023

10.

"I mean we've got traffic jams left, right and centre" is quite a funny creative defence of what the Mayoral candidate Susan Hall thinks she liked about this message! pic.twitter.com/XiXb9oYJ7w — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) September 27, 2023

11.

Katie Hopkins tweeted an offensive tweet about Sadiq Khan. Tory Mayoral candidate retweeted it and wrote "thank you Katie" but can't remember doing so. BUT she can remember retweeting an 'Enoch Powell' account because she doesn't like traffic. https://t.co/pp2BcyoBhd — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 27, 2023

12.

The Tories really have decided they can't win the London Mayoral election, why else would they put this candidate up? https://t.co/WhzRDSmnuc — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) September 27, 2023

Can anyone argue with this?

Susan Hall is a walking liability. It's almost as if the Tories went out of their way to choose the worst mayoral candidate they could find — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) September 27, 2023

