This Tory’s excuse for liking an Enoch Powell-themed tweet is that there are too many traffic jams in London

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 28th, 2023

The Tory candidate for the London Mayoral election, Susan Hall, describes herself as Marmite, though other people have been far less kind about the pro-Trump, anti-immigration councillor.

On Wednesday, she spoke to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, who pulled her up on some problematic social media activity.

“Do you remember liking a tweet that had the language ‘It’s never too late to get London back’ with a picture of Enoch Powell?”

“Yes. And I’ve explained that it’s never too late, which is what I’m saying to you – it is not too late to make London better again. We’ve got traffic jams, left, right and centre, we’ve got ULEZ expansion.”

“Are you a fan of Enoch Powell?”

“No, of course not.”

“Well, why would …I don’t understand. There was a picture of him and you liked that tweet.”

“And er …If you’re a serial tweeter, you tend to go through liking all sorts of things. You sometimes read things and if anybody is offended, then obviously I would apologise.”

How well we remember the headline – Enoch Powell stops the traffic jams

Can anyone argue with this?

