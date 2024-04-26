Call off the search! We’ve found a new definition of what it means to be English and you’ll surely never forget it

Videos British st george's day

It all started when the good people of @PoliticsJOE_UK had a few words with these great British patriots celebrating St George’s Day in central London this week.

“I’m just glad my grandad’s dead!” On St George’s Day, hundreds of proud Englishmen headed to central London to celebrate all things English – and Tommy Robinson avoiding jail time. We went to meet them. pic.twitter.com/mXo0sKP3U7 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 25, 2024

And there was one particular exchange which caught people’s imagination – this woman’s response to a question about what it means to be English, and it went viral because, well, watch.

‘Hello? Is that the Oxford English Dictionary? We’ve got a new definition for you …’

Land of breathing and lying down… pic.twitter.com/GAgnreCbHy — D (@woodycrombie) April 25, 2024

And to think, they walk amongst us. — Grimesy (@10yearsaway) April 25, 2024

Isn’t that what ULEZ is about? ‍♂️ — John Savage (@Johnsson1701) April 25, 2024

‘These days, if you breathe, they put you in jail. Just for breathing. Not like the 1970s when you could breathe all you wanted. On the green pastures. The cops would just leave you alone to breathe on the green pastures.’ pic.twitter.com/zF4AEc9wMj — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) April 25, 2024

READ MORE

These proud Brits tried to explain how their country had been taken away and were owned into next year

Source @PoliticsJOE_UK