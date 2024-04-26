Videos British st george's day

Call off the search! We’ve found a new definition of what it means to be English and you’ll surely never forget it

John Plunkett. Updated April 26th, 2024

It all started when the good people of @PoliticsJOE_UK had a few words with these great British patriots celebrating St George’s Day in central London this week.

And there was one particular exchange which caught people’s imagination – this woman’s response to a question about what it means to be English, and it went viral because, well, watch.

‘Hello? Is that the Oxford English Dictionary? We’ve got a new definition for you …’

READ MORE

These proud Brits tried to explain how their country had been taken away and were owned into next year

Source @PoliticsJOE_UK