Mark Hamill showed his star quality with the best response to being called a C-lister by Fox News

Joe Biden pulled off quite the coup on this year’s Star Wars Day – May the 4th, obviously – by having none other than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, as a guest in the White House.

Here’s how that was revealed.

We had a very good feeling about this. May the 4th be with you, America. pic.twitter.com/uZVS5qHkcG — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2024

Over on Fox News, the sight of someone with influence supporting Joe Biden caused presenter Jesse Watters to get bent out of shape trying to turn it into a negative.

The Decoding Fox News Twitter/X account spotted his attempted takedown and added some context.

Jesse Watters called @MarkHamill a B or C-list actor. Hamill created a role that is part of the most successful film franchise in history. I've included three examples that show how his fans feel about him – I am also a fan.❤️️ pic.twitter.com/mwGYuetobK — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 10, 2024

Outside of the Fox audience bubble, nobody was buying it.

Watters' brand revolves around having completely asinine takes that "trigger the libs" or whatever the hell, but every now and then, he says something so completely detached from reality that it's like watching a toddler poorly attempt a knock knock joke. Calling Mark Hamill a "B… — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) May 10, 2024

Here's the difference between Mark Hamill and Jesse Waters. Mark Hamill is class personified

Jesse Waters is 3/5 of class personified–the latter 3/5. — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) May 10, 2024

Mark Hamill will be remembered for generations for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker alone. In about 10 or 20 years, no one will remember Jesse Watters. — Lowell R (@LowellR20) May 10, 2024

Mark Hamill added his own response to Watters’ pettiness. We think he nailed it.

Actually, I am considered a D-list actor. The D is for "delightful." https://t.co/reXm2yoL4k — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 10, 2024

His comment went down a lot better than Jesse Watters’ had.

1.

Seriously… do not mess with Mark Hamill. His work will live on for generations. He is I-List. Iconic. https://t.co/n5bscpsik4 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 11, 2024

2.

Okay, Mark, now you’ve gone way, way, way beyond Watters’ knowledge of the alphabet. That’s so, so mean. I thought you were a nice guy @DecodingFoxNews smh https://t.co/05BqJUmh73 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 11, 2024

3.

Check your alphabet, mister, you are an "F" list actor. "F" is for fantastic. https://t.co/SxOcmPXir4 — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) May 11, 2024

4.

Our beloved President Trump however has the coveted golden Razzie for his legendary “Ghosts Can’t Do It” role. — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) May 10, 2024

5.

Democracy Defender! — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 11, 2024

6.

I know who Mark Hamill is, but I couldn’t pick Jesse Watters out of a lineup. — Fire Truck (@ok_ill_wake_up) May 11, 2024

7.

Mark is a National Treasure. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) May 11, 2024

The very funny @JoJoFromJerz had a postscript for Jesse Watters.

And the “D” in Jesse’s case would be for Dickheaddouchebagdumbfuckingasshole. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 11, 2024

