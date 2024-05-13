Celebrity mark hamill

Mark Hamill showed his star quality with the best response to being called a C-lister by Fox News

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 13th, 2024

Joe Biden pulled off quite the coup on this year’s Star Wars Day – May the 4th, obviously – by having none other than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, as a guest in the White House.

Here’s how that was revealed.

Over on Fox News, the sight of someone with influence supporting Joe Biden caused presenter Jesse Watters to get bent out of shape trying to turn it into a negative.

The Decoding Fox News Twitter/X account spotted his attempted takedown and added some context.

Outside of the Fox audience bubble, nobody was buying it.

Mark Hamill added his own response to Watters’ pettiness. We think he nailed it.

His comment went down a lot better than Jesse Watters’ had.

The very funny @JoJoFromJerz had a postscript for Jesse Watters.

