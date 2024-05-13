People have been sharing the fabulous nicknames they come up with for their neighbours – 23 absolute hall of famers

Life neighbours nicknames

Despite the pandemic apparently bringing communities together in a way rarely seen before, chances are you don’t know many of your neighbours well enough to actually know their name.

Which is why so many of us only know them by their nicknames, and boy do we have some inventive nicknames!

We say this after @_Enanem_ had a question over on Twitter.

Do you have nicknames for your neighbours? I call mine Poldark because he once cut his grass with no shirt on. — Neil (@_Enanem_) May 12, 2024

And the nicknames came flooding in! We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and these all surely deserve a place in the very top tier.

1.

The Torch, he’s moved now, probably for the best.

There was no diy job he didn’t manage to set himself on fire. Great entertainment — Richard OHalloran (@richardohall57) May 12, 2024

2.

Next door but one, is Propane Elaine.

She has a barbecue nearly every night when she comes home from work. Even in winter, in pouring rain while holding an umbrella. — Paul (@Elektrickery) May 12, 2024

3.

Punchy neighbour (he stands on his driveway throwing punches at thin air), angry dead tree neighbour, stoner neighbour, Tory neighbour. I don’t know their real names but even if I did, I would still refer to them by their nicknames. — Sav Mondo (@SavMondo) May 12, 2024

4.

My dad calls an entire family across from his house Sainsburys because two of them work in Sainsburys. — Daryl Haire (@DarylHaire) May 12, 2024

5.

We affectionately call one of our neighbours the binfluencer, because the whole close follows him on what bins to put out when. — Frugalista (@frugalista1) May 12, 2024

6.

Fred & Rose West because they’re always digging in the backgarden — Frances Aston (@FrancesSAston) May 12, 2024

7.

We had ‘Dead Dave’ down our street. Another neighbour had said, “Did you know Dave has died?” But it turned out he hadn’t. But we referred to him as Dead Dave after that. — Kate Smith (@mkatiesmith57) May 12, 2024

8.

Not a neighbour but a father who my sister sees on the school run. He’s apparently a drug dealer. My brother in law named him “Chavlo Escobar” — LWET (@Thomo1878) May 12, 2024

9.

Mine’s Badger. New divorcee and only came out at night. ‘Julie’ is his neighbour. They had an affair that only I knew about. It was high drama. Badger and Julie got married in secret a few weeks ago. I don’t even know how I know all this. — Alphabeat (@alphabeaticles) May 12, 2024

10.

One of our neighbours had an affair with their next door neighbour and the wronged wife called her out over the fence

“You can have him and his obsession with anal sex”

He was known as “Choc Dip” from then on. — Simon Rose (@SimonJohnRose1) May 12, 2024

11.

Next door is “Adolf” because he once said to me that Hitler had the right idea when it came to Europe. Other side is “Droney”, his name is Tony but he’s really boring. Opposite is the Fisherman because he’s always messing around in the brook outside his house when it floods. — Martyn Brunt (@MartynBrunt) May 12, 2024

12.