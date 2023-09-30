Just 15 brilliantly funny TV listings from ‘Ceefaux’ on Twitter

Entertainment

Before the internet was Ceefax, a text based information service available on your television.

Despite its blocky graphics and infuriatingly long loading times it was a hugely popular way to get the latest news and sports results, as well as showing deals for cheap holidays and even hosting basic quizzes.

It was also a great place to find out the TV listings, which is where the Twitter account Ceefaux comes in.

The account lovingly replicates the look of the original Ceefax listings whilst adding lots of brilliant humour.

Here are some of our favourites…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.