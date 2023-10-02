17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit last month

Pics

As we wait to find out what October is going to throw at us, it seems an apt time to round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last month.

Should take the edge off, just a little bit.

1. ‘Girlfriend accidentally ordered no fillings instead of extra fillings on Uber Eats’



(via)

2. ‘Inspiration’

(via)

3. ‘My wife took this photo at her Mom’s wedding party. Is there a universal female waiting pose or something?’

(via)

4. ‘A friend took this picture of me. She is small’



(via)

5. ‘I wonder whose decision it was’

(via)

6. ‘I think my WiFi name is pretty clever lol. Anyone agree? What are your funny WiFi names??’



(via)

7. ‘For just £15 at B&M you can achieve that ‘toaster on fire’ effect in your home’

(via)

8. ‘My HOA sent me a letter that I need to have a fence blocking my trash cans from view’

(via)

9. ‘First time visiting this brewery and they have a weird system in the bathroom. Can someone explain?’

(via)