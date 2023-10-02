Rishi Sunak dragged 15-minute cities into his pro-car posturing and got panned – 16 favourite responses

Politics

A 15-minute city is, as the name suggests, a city in which all amenities can be reached within 15 minutes on foot or by bike.

The argument for the concept is that it would reduce car use and improve health outcomes. Cities like Paris, which started its journey towards being a 15-minute city in 2014, have reported these effects.

Unfortunately, the same cohort that thinks it can invoke Magna Carta to get out of paying a speeding fine believes that 15-minute cities are part of a plot to trap people in their own area. Katie Hopkins and Laurence Fox both subscribe to this school of thought – or say they do for clout.

Now, the UK government has donned its tinfoil hat and opposed these schemes. At the Conservative Party Conference, Rishi Sunak outlined his plans to end ‘the war on motorists.’

Sunak vows to end 'hare-brain' road schemes https://t.co/v4uzYPNzSf — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 30, 2023

Wikipedia’s page on the scheme accidentally highlights how baffling this opposition is.

The wikipedia page on 15 Minute Cities – it makes the UK look nuts. Which, to be fair, is quite accurate. pic.twitter.com/sfupXVI1uf — Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) September 30, 2023

The responses to the government’s new policy were scathing – and occasionally NSFW.

1.

Sunak is now in full panic at his own govt’s failure and unpopularity. Flailing around with HS2,20 mile/hr nonsense, fossil fuel dishonesty, Net Zero cowardice, 15 minute city bollox, ECHR threats… anything he can grab hold of to please Daily Mail Britain… but sink the country. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) September 29, 2023

2.

Down with people being able to walk to school, or to pick up a prescription. Ban this sick filth. https://t.co/9Bb35xWTSX — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) October 1, 2023

3.

My big plan is to make it harder to choose more environmentally friendly forms of transport, decrease road safety and promote mad conspiracy theories about 15 minute cities. If that doesn't win an election, nothing will. https://t.co/Vei7id6RQi — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) September 30, 2023

4.

15 minute cities means that every 15 minutes in a city you have to say pronouns and if you don't then a knife crime happens on you and the woke police won't even come and do anything about it because they're only allowed to go 20 miles an hour. It's true, I saw it on Facebook. — Oscaaargh ️‍⚧️ (@SkeletonOscar) October 1, 2023

5.

I remember the good old days before the war on motorists, when you could drive through classrooms and kids would have to jump out of the window and everyone had a laugh about it. Happy times. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) September 30, 2023

6.

Interesting to see Sunak pledge to stop councils implementing "15-minute cities" where essential amenities are no more than a 15-minute walk away Almost like he's chasing the conspiracy theorist vote over those of ordinary people who want conveniencehttps://t.co/dGNmIzZQgI — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 1, 2023

7.

Yet more proof that all the average voter wants to hear is that they won't be within 15 minutes of anything worthwhile. Starmer needs to go out there and pledge multi-day treks for off-licences https://t.co/pY1wgr7nY4 — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) October 1, 2023

8.

this 15 minute city thing is one of the most inexplicable bits of brain rot i can remember living through. flat earth makes far more sense to me as a belief than this keenly felt desire to make less convenient as a matter of principle. anyway, it’s government policy now https://t.co/gJqfYthIF0 pic.twitter.com/4lNgFWT484 — Stan's Account (@tristandross) September 30, 2023

9.

#15minutecities are nothing new. They are not scary or weird. They are just towns and neighbourhoods that we have always had. Every historic market town, and small historic city exists because people wanted to live close to the things they needed every day. — Steve Walker (@swalkere17) September 30, 2023

10.

Another term for a “15-minute city” is a village: a small collection of housing with essential/desirable amenities (pub, shop, GP) nearby. Government policy seems to be that villages are woke now. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) September 30, 2023

11.

So-called 15 minute cities are basically every area of London. Wanting to walk to the shops for a pint of milk is woke. — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) September 30, 2023

12.

Imagine if a politician said, “We should work towards everyone having essential goods and services within 15 minutes’ walk of their house to build communities and reduce transport costs/emissions.” Now imagine how much of a cunt you’d have to be to object to that. — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) October 1, 2023

13.

The only reason to be against the concept of 15 minute cities is if you think the WEF is using them to create a one world authoritarian government that severely limits freedom of movement. And if you believe that, you believe in something self-evidently insane. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) October 1, 2023

14.

If you're frighted by the idea of 15-minute cities wait until you hear about the 24-hour profits made by rapacious corporate interests that are pricing you out of your own neighbourhoods and turning them into soulless machines to make a profit for people who hold you in contempt. — paul bassett davies buy my damn books (@thewritertype) October 1, 2023

15.

“It would also look at preventing the introduction of the concept of the "15-minute city" – where essential amenities are always within a 15-minute walk.”

If he'd just shouted YOU HAVE TO CONSUME MORE OIL it would have been a lot quicker https://t.co/08YiydrAt3 — Ian Walker (@ianwalker) September 30, 2023

16.

I’m worried. I have a GP surgery and shops within 15 minutes of my house. Will I have to move now? — @[email protected] (@SeanJonesKC) September 30, 2023

Henry Morris reminded us of another proud Sunak moment.

Rishi wants to ensure that humilitating experiences like this are at least 16 minutes apart. https://t.co/fh9JQIQhxs — HENRY MORRIS (@secrettory12) October 1, 2023

Finally, David KC demonstrated why hyphens matter.

Here are some people walking through just 1 of the 15 minute cities. pic.twitter.com/5bTLaf1jSC — David KC (@DavidMuttering) September 30, 2023

