News

Rishi Sunak is finally set to scrap the Manchester leg of HS2 – 17 first-class responses

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2023

After weeks of speculation about its future, Rishi Sunak is set finally to confirm that the northern leg of HS2 to Manchester will be scrapped.

Sunak has for days been refusing to comment on the multibillion pound rail project’s future, preferring to wait until the Tory party conference – in Manchester – to confirm its fate.

Well played, PM! Another winner!

Here’s Sunak when he was asked about it by Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ago.

Spades in the ground, then. Just not in the ground anywhere near Manchester.

And we’ve read all the reaction, well quite a lot of it, and here are our favourite responses so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2