21 pulp fiction books made even better with hilarious new titles (NSFW)

The Paperback Paradise account gives those already often hilarious pulp fiction paperbacks a makeover that turns them into comedy gold.

It changes the titles – and sometimes the blurbs – to make them into something a lot more entertaining.

We’ve gathered some favourites. They’re sometimes a little NSFW.

1.

book of powerful love pic.twitter.com/ivzgRCOsGh — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 29, 2023

2.

authors are sick freaks pic.twitter.com/hC82enrGfx — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 20, 2023

3.

from the pain archives pic.twitter.com/dm2B08q15n — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 11, 2023

4.

5.

based on a sleepy true story pic.twitter.com/3jPcQGkGYO — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) June 16, 2023

6.

you can visit the goblin sex dungeon in real life then mail this postcard back to your wife telling her you’re never coming home pic.twitter.com/P41feZcONq — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) May 1, 2023

7.

8.

back in stock pic.twitter.com/eCUEDfy7D2 — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) April 21, 2021

9.

two office dollars pic.twitter.com/GlhxXVEweb — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) July 29, 2021

10.

for enemies of birds pic.twitter.com/0ep32s4OF6 — Paperback Paradise (@paprbckparadise) September 26, 2021

11.