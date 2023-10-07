21 pulp fiction books made even better with hilarious new titles (NSFW)
The Paperback Paradise account gives those already often hilarious pulp fiction paperbacks a makeover that turns them into comedy gold.
It changes the titles – and sometimes the blurbs – to make them into something a lot more entertaining.
We’ve gathered some favourites. They’re sometimes a little NSFW.
1.
book of powerful love pic.twitter.com/ivzgRCOsGh
2.
authors are sick freaks pic.twitter.com/hC82enrGfx
3.
from the pain archives pic.twitter.com/dm2B08q15n
4.
western literature pic.twitter.com/2zL2fbQrn4
5.
based on a sleepy true story pic.twitter.com/3jPcQGkGYO
6.
you can visit the goblin sex dungeon in real life then mail this postcard back to your wife telling her you’re never coming home pic.twitter.com/P41feZcONq
7.
two dollars pic.twitter.com/ou8Pj4YJ9s
8.
back in stock pic.twitter.com/eCUEDfy7D2
9.
two office dollars pic.twitter.com/GlhxXVEweb
10.
for enemies of birds pic.twitter.com/0ep32s4OF6
11.
A good story for mothers with salt sons pic.twitter.com/1iZBgGa6mL
