21 pulp fiction books made even better with hilarious new titles (NSFW)

Poke Staff. Updated October 7th, 2023

The Paperback Paradise account gives those already often hilarious pulp fiction paperbacks a makeover that turns them into comedy gold.

It changes the titles – and sometimes the blurbs – to make them into something a lot more entertaining.

We’ve gathered some favourites. They’re sometimes a little NSFW.

