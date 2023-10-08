‘What’s a little lie you tell yourself on a frequent basis?’ – 19 familiar suggestions

Exclusive

There’s unlikely to be a person alive who hasn’t indulged in a little self-delusion at times. Maybe not at the ‘I won the 2020 election and should be President’ level, but still …

We asked Poke readers to tell us about those moments.

This is what they told us.

1.



Victoria Barrowcliffe

Via

2.

It’s not a hangover, I must be coming down with something.

Claire Wood

3.

I’ll just finish this one chapter!

Maureen Murphy

4.

I’ll tidy up those rose beds this week.

Paul Michaels

5.

I’m not going to buy a multipack of crisps this week.

Laura Dixon

6.

I don’t need to write that down …

Sheila Leech

7.

Since it is made with courgettes in it the courgettes & walnuts it is part of my 5 a day (same applies to beetroot cake & carrot cake!)

Rosemary Clarke

8.



Anders Thomas

Via

9.

It’s NOT just a cold.

Ronan Wolf

10.