Naomi Wolf’s on conspiracy theory high alert after coming out for Trump but not everyone was convinced

Naomi Wolf was once most famous for her debut book The Beauty Myth, but these days many people will know her for her fondness for conspiracy theories as much as for being a feminist icon.

And it’s with very much the former in mind that we turn to the author’s decision to come out in support of Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Because no sooner had she done so that THIS happened.

I endorsed Pres Donald Trump yesterday. Today all day my phone froze, the cursor on my computer started wandering around the desktop, and my wifi continually disconnected. All coincidentally. — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) October 31, 2024

Thoughts and prayers, Dr Wolf. No, seriously.

And her tweet went viral for reasons she probably wouldn’t have been hoping for although these days it’s hard to tell.

1.

I’m not supposed to say anything but my buddy Hank actually does contract work for the dnc and it’s his job make phones freeze, cursors wander, and WiFi disconnect for anyone who endorses Trump. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 31, 2024

2.

best post of all time and it’s not even close pic.twitter.com/3FaHXIGGiA — nate of the living dead (@MNateShyamalan) October 31, 2024

3.

Truly no one cares about your endorsement. So I think it was a coincidence. ‍♀️ — (((Rilla Inglewood ))) (@RillaInglewood) October 31, 2024

4.

I endorsed Trump and then my smoke detector ran out of battery and one of my socks disappeared in the washing machine. All coincidentally — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) October 31, 2024

5.

the deep state is slightly inconveniencing her — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) October 31, 2024

6.