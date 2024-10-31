US donald trump Naomi wolf US elections

Naomi Wolf’s on conspiracy theory high alert after coming out for Trump but not everyone was convinced

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2024

Naomi Wolf was once most famous for her debut book The Beauty Myth, but these days many people will know her for her fondness for conspiracy theories as much as for being a feminist icon.

And it’s with very much the former in mind that we turn to the author’s decision to come out in support of Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Because no sooner had she done so that THIS happened.

Thoughts and prayers, Dr Wolf. No, seriously.

And her tweet went viral for reasons she probably wouldn’t have been hoping for although these days it’s hard to tell.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2