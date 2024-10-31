A property investor complained about the Budget’s impact on his four home purchases and this magnificent response totally swept the board

Politics budget comebacks Rachel reeves

Who better than the money saving expert himself, Martin Lewis, to guide us through the complexities of Rachel Reeves’ first Labour budget for 15 years (and the first by a woman chancellor, ever).

Like stamp duty for people’s second homes, for instance.

Stamp duty extra cost for 2nd homes to rise from 3% to 5% (so that’s on top of normal stamp duty) – start TOMORROW #Budget — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 30, 2024

Which we mention because of this particular reply which went viral for reasons which will soon become obvious.

Absolutely pathetic. I’ve got 4 purchases going through at the moment so this is going to cost me thousands. How can they only give not even 24 hours notice!!! — Richard Ladd (@RichardLadd_1) October 30, 2024

Now it’s fair to say that sympathy wasn’t exactly overflowing for the poor chap.

Hahahahaha that’s made my day. Nice one mate. https://t.co/JMtPrMQHkD — Liam (@allez_lesrouges) October 30, 2024

Have you considered cutting back on netflix and takeaways? — Migsy29 (@mikenoller) October 30, 2024

Womp womp. Good job you’ll have someone else paying for the mortgages isn’t. Leaching c*nt — (@UtdsButcher) October 30, 2024

I have:

– enough money to buy 4 houses at the same time

– someone else’s salary paying off my mortgage

but I can’t:

– pay 5% instead of 3% stamp duty

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget my family is dying https://t.co/SXEK56FBw7 — Reynaerde James (@ReynaerdeJames) October 30, 2024

WILL NO ONE THINK OF THE MILLIONAIRES!! — The Secret DJ. (@SecretDJBook) October 30, 2024

But this reply in particular caught people’s imagination and most enjoyable it was too, as highlighted by @robmesure.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Very good, proceed immediately to go!

Best reply! — LizzieB (@lb230) October 31, 2024

And today’s tweet of the day goes to you

Well done sire I doff my cap to you pic.twitter.com/xFMIA8RWG1 — Neil Byrne (@Neilbyrne) October 30, 2024

To conclude …

I've been asked what my favourite commentary is on the budget and it's unquestionably this exchange. pic.twitter.com/8ifM1zkp22 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 31, 2024

