Politics budget comebacks Rachel reeves

A property investor complained about the Budget’s impact on his four home purchases and this magnificent response totally swept the board

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2024

Who better than the money saving expert himself, Martin Lewis, to guide us through the complexities of Rachel Reeves’ first Labour budget for 15 years (and the first by a woman chancellor, ever).

Like stamp duty for people’s second homes, for instance.

Which we mention because of this particular reply which went viral for reasons which will soon become obvious.

Now it’s fair to say that sympathy wasn’t exactly overflowing for the poor chap.

But this reply in particular caught people’s imagination and most enjoyable it was too, as highlighted by @robmesure.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Very good, proceed immediately to go!

To conclude …

READ MORE

This Telegraph couple complaining they’d been ‘hung out to dry’ by Rachel Reeves’ budget had people hollering into next week

Source @reliquatessen H/T @robmesure