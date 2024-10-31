This Telegraph couple complaining they’d been ‘hung out to dry’ by Rachel Reeves’ budget had people hollering into next week

Politics budget Rachel reeves telegraph

We begin with an apology, after suggesting that this mum of two worried about Rachel Reeves’ budget was the least relatable thing you’ll read this week.

Because it turns out we’ve found something even less relatable.

Specifically, this couple in the Daily Telegraph who complained that they’d been ‘hung out to dry’ by Labour’s first budget in 15 years (and the first by a woman chancellor, ever).

And it really is quite the read.

Extraordinary scenes! And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

1.

Hung out to dry by Labour because they don’t have six-figure a year passive income pic.twitter.com/VB0Zwd2o7y — James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) October 30, 2024

2.

Will no one think of the owners of 60 rental properties. — Graham (@gypsygc) October 31, 2024

3.

At last, the Telegraph finds some compassion for people in small boats. Imagine writing and publishing this with a straight face. — Julian Shea (@juliansheasport) October 31, 2024

4.

If you own SIXTY (60) buy-to-let properties and claim you’ve been hung out to dry because you had to sell your boat and go back to full-time work, you are a financial idiot https://t.co/e7J50oKtNi — Tits McGee (@Scientits) October 31, 2024

5.

60 buy to let properties and they’re moaning about the winter fuel allowance?? The article is incomprehensible. — Joan Hoggan (@joanblanewater) October 30, 2024

6.

The Telrgraph is pretty silly these days, but I don’t think you can top “meticulously planning for a retirement by investing in 60 properties but having to return to full time work because of the loss of a £300 winter fuel payment”….. https://t.co/mfsXPF8pf2 — legalclaret ➡️ (@legalclaret) October 31, 2024

7.

60 buy to let properties – a radical new definition of poverty — Francis Harris (@fharris2011) October 30, 2024

8.

I just read this. It makes literally zero sense on any level, even less so as a sympathetic example. Incredible. I can only assume this is actually a piece of performance art. — Alex Cork (@ACork81) October 31, 2024

9.

WTF are their outgoings? They’re getting the state pension, occupational pensions and the rent from 60 houses. But they have to go back to work? Have they got a crack habit? — Andrew Carver (@drew_carver) October 31, 2024

To conclude …

BREAKING Young people told to cancel their Netflix subscription’s so poor desperate pensioners like Julie and John don’t have to sell one of their 60 properties. pic.twitter.com/1FPrtR5rzs — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) October 31, 2024

But most of all this.

know that I am screaming rn pic.twitter.com/vRtEYVbc9d — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 31, 2024

READ MORE

Jeremy Clarkson trolled Rachel Reeves and this A++ comeback hit the rest out of the park

H/T @J_Bloodworth