Turns out millennials must have a big screen to make a big purchase and it’s this week’s most relatable thing (and not just for millennials)
Millennials are at it again! In between making gif-usage cringe and stoking inflation, millennials are under scrutiny once more over their behaviour.
And this time, it gets to the heart of millennials’ existence as a bridge between a world where they grew up without mobile phones etc and the digital native Gen Z generation that followed them.
It seems some millennials only feel comfortable making big purchases online – on their laptops. Not on their phones.
My most millennial trait is big purchases must happen in big laptop screen https://t.co/chPSeA45w6
— (@koi_takleefff) October 22, 2024
And it’s an idea that tracks with more than one millennial…
The millennial ritual of ensuring the screen matches the magnitude of the purchase.
— TushSapa (@TushSapa) October 23, 2024
This is true. And for extra-big purchases, I’m showing up at the place.
— Gaby Rogut ️ (@gabyfilmmaker) October 23, 2024
No but the webpages do NOT work the same on mobile I’m so serious pic.twitter.com/Y6f17JhZ5T
— dorrian (@dcrrian) October 23, 2024
Nothing says “adulting” like needing a 15-inch screen to confirm you’re still broke after that big purchase
— BLOOPER (@DaWolfOfTweets) October 23, 2024
Accidentally spent $300 trying to get 4 comedy tickets on my phone to a cheap show at Fringe. They would not refund me. Also the comedian came out expecting a full crowd and there were like 49 empty seats, because I had accidentally bought all the tickets. https://t.co/SCOpD9ppn6
— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) October 23, 2024
Cause I need to see everything and this phone ain’t gone cut it https://t.co/9vst9QXTaJ
— Yaya (@Yaya__DaGOAT) October 25, 2024
I need to see the small print clearly..
— डंकाधीश (@dankadhish78) October 23, 2024
Literally my friends last night. I booked them a hotel for one week, when one of my friends asked “You’re just checking the price on your phone right? And you’re gonna book them in your laptop later?”
— Sunny (@akpochimara1_) October 23, 2024
When I was researching what tv to buy it was done strictly on the computer
— The Big Dogg Rick Dawg (@BigPapiJacquez) October 23, 2024
Wait, WAIT!!!! There are people who make big purchases on their phones!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/IT4E24ilvj
— XΞPHIROX (@XephiroX) October 24, 2024