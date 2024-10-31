Turns out millennials must have a big screen to make a big purchase and it’s this week’s most relatable thing (and not just for millennials)

Life millennials

Millennials are at it again! In between making gif-usage cringe and stoking inflation, millennials are under scrutiny once more over their behaviour.

And this time, it gets to the heart of millennials’ existence as a bridge between a world where they grew up without mobile phones etc and the digital native Gen Z generation that followed them.

It seems some millennials only feel comfortable making big purchases online – on their laptops. Not on their phones.

My most millennial trait is big purchases must happen in big laptop screen https://t.co/chPSeA45w6 — (@koi_takleefff) October 22, 2024

And it’s an idea that tracks with more than one millennial…

1.

The millennial ritual of ensuring the screen matches the magnitude of the purchase. — TushSapa (@TushSapa) October 23, 2024

2.

This is true. And for extra-big purchases, I’m showing up at the place. — Gaby Rogut ️‍ (@gabyfilmmaker) October 23, 2024

3.

No but the webpages do NOT work the same on mobile I’m so serious pic.twitter.com/Y6f17JhZ5T — dorrian (@dcrrian) October 23, 2024

4.

Nothing says “adulting” like needing a 15-inch screen to confirm you’re still broke after that big purchase — BLOOPER (@DaWolfOfTweets) October 23, 2024

5.

Accidentally spent $300 trying to get 4 comedy tickets on my phone to a cheap show at Fringe. They would not refund me. Also the comedian came out expecting a full crowd and there were like 49 empty seats, because I had accidentally bought all the tickets. https://t.co/SCOpD9ppn6 — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) October 23, 2024

6.

Cause I need to see everything and this phone ain’t gone cut it https://t.co/9vst9QXTaJ — Yaya (@Yaya__DaGOAT) October 25, 2024

7.

I need to see the small print clearly.. — डंकाधीश (@dankadhish78) October 23, 2024

8.

Literally my friends last night. I booked them a hotel for one week, when one of my friends asked “You’re just checking the price on your phone right? And you’re gonna book them in your laptop later?” — Sunny (@akpochimara1_) October 23, 2024

9.

When I was researching what tv to buy it was done strictly on the computer — The Big Dogg Rick Dawg (@BigPapiJacquez) October 23, 2024

10.