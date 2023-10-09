This teacher marks the students’ work with meme stickers and people can’t decide whether it’s genius or cringeworthy

Entertainment

We can’t pretend to understand what the Vietnamese students were writing about in this r/funny post, but we recognise what those memes signify, and it’s a novel approach to say the least.

If they get 0/10, we hope they get Homer backing into a hedge.

Reddit users were a little divided on the tactic.

Sorry kids, I forgot to prepare the class as I was up all night looking for memes to grade you.

slash_asdf

Mom dad I got a meme cat on my English assignment That’s good son now clean your room before we give you a saltbae.

PlayerSalt

Would’ve loved a teacher with this sense of humor.

SendMeTiddlesPLS

Where do you get these stickers from?! I must have.

fusionman314159

Imagine your teacher hands you a paper back w Crying Jordan.

runsaberSR

I Imagine seeing those meme templates after seeing that you have failed is just the salt in the wound.

ExtensionBathroom449

TurdFergeson18 wasn’t impressed by the standard of the work.

Spent so much time ordering stickers they forgot to teach the class.



Plot twist – this is the teacher.

Source r/funny Image Screengrab