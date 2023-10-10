This kids’ homework stumped parents everywhere and the solution was even more of an eye-opener
Time now for another in our occasional series of bamboozling children’s homework which didn’t just confuse the kids but the entire internet. Well, a large proportion of it, anyway.
And this one is a classic of the genre. And if you think the homework is just a little bit out of order, wait until you see the answer.
‘5th-grade crossword has us all stumped,’ said CanguroEnglish who shared it over on Reddit.
And this is why.
Here are just a few of the comments (and guesses) it prompted.
‘The number could be “eighty.”‘
ExplainPlan
‘And then the professor could be a “Righty.”‘
ExplainPlan
‘Or a numpty if you use seaman instead of sailor.’
RupertNZ1081
‘Resign.’
Gingertitian
‘HA I love it.’
NoShip7475
‘Why is no-one talking about how badly designed this crossword is.’
crispydeepfriedchick
‘Thats exactly what I’m thinking! A 5th grade is supposed to know this yet an entire reddit comment section full of adults can’t figure it out lol.’
No-Hearing7192
‘Number should be eighty, not eleven.
‘With that it’s safe to assume this is a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reference – pictured is Principal Edward Rooney.’
optomundo
It’s our favourite guess so far, but alas not right.
Fortunately this person was round to put everyone out of their misery.
And it’s a proper eye-opener.
“Rattan.”
‘It is a type of cane or stick used to punish school children. This was a legitimate for of punishment in Scottish schools until 1982.’
AnTeallach1062
‘It is 100% this. The dashed line indicates it specifically means that item
‘What year is this workbook from, 1975??’
above_average_magic
‘Or is this Florida?’
Educational-Towel666
