This kids’ homework stumped parents everywhere and the solution was even more of an eye-opener

Time now for another in our occasional series of bamboozling children’s homework which didn’t just confuse the kids but the entire internet. Well, a large proportion of it, anyway.

And this one is a classic of the genre. And if you think the homework is just a little bit out of order, wait until you see the answer.

‘5th-grade crossword has us all stumped,’ said CanguroEnglish who shared it over on Reddit.

And this is why.

Here are just a few of the comments (and guesses) it prompted.

‘The number could be “eighty.”‘

ExplainPlan ‘And then the professor could be a “Righty.”‘

ExplainPlan ‘Or a numpty if you use seaman instead of sailor.’

RupertNZ1081 ‘Resign.’

Gingertitian ‘HA I love it.’

NoShip7475 ‘Why is no-one talking about how badly designed this crossword is.’

crispydeepfriedchick ‘Thats exactly what I’m thinking! A 5th grade is supposed to know this yet an entire reddit comment section full of adults can’t figure it out lol.’

No-Hearing7192 ‘Number should be eighty, not eleven. ‘With that it’s safe to assume this is a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reference – pictured is Principal Edward Rooney.’

optomundo

It’s our favourite guess so far, but alas not right.

Fortunately this person was round to put everyone out of their misery.

And it’s a proper eye-opener.

“Rattan.” ‘It is a type of cane or stick used to punish school children. This was a legitimate for of punishment in Scottish schools until 1982.’

AnTeallach1062 ‘It is 100% this. The dashed line indicates it specifically means that item ‘What year is this workbook from, 1975??’

above_average_magic ‘Or is this Florida?’

Educational-Towel666

Source Reddit u/CanguroEnglish Image Pexels Mary Taylor