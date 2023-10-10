Pics

This kids’ homework stumped parents everywhere and the solution was even more of an eye-opener

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2023

Time now for another in our occasional series of bamboozling children’s homework which didn’t just confuse the kids but the entire internet. Well, a large proportion of it, anyway.

And this one is a classic of the genre. And if you think the homework is just a little bit out of order, wait until you see the answer.

‘5th-grade crossword has us all stumped,’ said CanguroEnglish who shared it over on Reddit.

And this is why.

Here are just a few of the comments (and guesses) it prompted.

‘The number could be “eighty.”‘
ExplainPlan

‘And then the professor could be a “Righty.”‘
ExplainPlan

‘Or a numpty if you use seaman instead of sailor.’
RupertNZ1081

‘Resign.’
Gingertitian

‘HA I love it.’
NoShip7475

‘Why is no-one talking about how badly designed this crossword is.’
crispydeepfriedchick

‘Thats exactly what I’m thinking! A 5th grade is supposed to know this yet an entire reddit comment section full of adults can’t figure it out lol.’
No-Hearing7192

‘Number should be eighty, not eleven.

‘With that it’s safe to assume this is a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reference – pictured is Principal Edward Rooney.’
optomundo

It’s our favourite guess so far, but alas not right.

Fortunately this person was round to put everyone out of their misery.

And it’s a proper eye-opener.

“Rattan.”

‘It is a type of cane or stick used to punish school children. This was a legitimate for of punishment in Scottish schools until 1982.’
AnTeallach1062

‘It is 100% this. The dashed line indicates it specifically means that item

‘What year is this workbook from, 1975??’
above_average_magic

‘Or is this Florida?’
Educational-Towel666

Source Reddit u/CanguroEnglish Image Pexels Mary Taylor