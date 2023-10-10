This old Sean Lock clip from Eight out of 10 Cats has gone viral again and it makes any day better

Celebrity

For no good reason – apart from the fact that it’s very, very funny – this old Sean Lock clip from Eight out of 10 Cats has been going viral again on Reddit.

It’s a moment from the Channel 4 show back in 2018 and if you haven’t seen it you’re in for a treat. But let’s fact it, you probably have seen it. You’ll probably also want to watch it again …

The late, great Sean Lock, who died in 2021.

‘If you go to the youtube comments section for this clip someone pointed out the best name for the show would be Isle Hitler.’

italexi ‘Rest in Peace, Big Man. You’ll be missed.’

MCPanda6969 ‘Sean and Jimmy were hilariously in sync here.’

joehughes21 ‘Rip you beautiful soul Sean Locke.’

backflipsben ‘Carrot in a box I still the best.’

WittyWitWitt

Ah yes!

I miss Sean Lock so here's "Carrot in a Box" on your timeline pic.twitter.com/w5hxaN1ooM — Ronan MuIIɐn (@RonanReigns) September 17, 2023

And if you’re in the mood for a little more (of course you’re in the mood for a little more!)

Source Reddit u/HotFireBall YouTube