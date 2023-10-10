This winning Tinder chat was outrageously abbreviated and they got all the responses they deserved

Life

Time now for chapter 146 in our book called ‘Why we’re glad we’re not on Tinder.’ And this one’s a proper eye-opener.

It’s a Tinder chat that seemed to be going well – really well – until this happened. And we’re glad to say they got all the responses they deserved.

‘Just saying lol,’ said OldCatographer who shared it over on Reddit.

Today’s most exasperating thing? Probably.

‘Not seeing the irony of complaining about “btw” and using “lol” in the very next sentence. What a self-important prick.’

uniqueusername649 “Cool. Looking forward to never talking to you again. Lmfao”

Own-Cupcake7586 ‘Always better to get them huge red flags out of the way, right up front, and save everybody time and energy.’

tauntonlake ‘Wow, guy’s even worse at flirting with women than I am.’

twohedwlf ‘I no longer wish to meet or hang out with you.’

JUSTIN102201 ‘INLWTMOHOWU.’

And just in case, like this person, you are wondering …

“I don’t speak Tide Pod” is going to be my go to now.’

Mid-fartshart ‘Can I get a translation for that?’

SirarieTichee_ ‘My guess is it’s a reference to the “Tide Pod Challenge”, a joke by tiktok users about how Tide Pods looked like forbidden candy that news overhyped and tricked viewers into thinking was a viral challenge. ‘So probably stuff related to younger folks.’

