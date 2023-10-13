Twitter

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2023

Welcome to our weekly round-up of Twitter treasure, lovingly curated for you in the hopes of kicking the weekend off with a few laughs.

If you like them, let the tweeters know.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2