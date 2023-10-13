Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Welcome to our weekly round-up of Twitter treasure, lovingly curated for you in the hopes of kicking the weekend off with a few laughs.

If you like them, let the tweeters know.

1.

Dracula is a tragic figure, a European who doesn't like garlic — Rob Palk (@robpalkwriter) October 7, 2023

2.

Aggressive recipe of the day. pic.twitter.com/mFhY6bhq5Z — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) October 5, 2023

3.

I refused to add small herons to my aviary. No egrets. — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) October 7, 2023

4.

Twitter is great because you can tweet “hi” and someone will tell you you’re wrong. — Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) October 9, 2023

5.

Who called it “Window to the Womb” and not “A Womb with a View”? pic.twitter.com/GyLSp2zPi4 — Kate Devlin (@drkatedevlin) October 10, 2023

6.

Waiting ten seconds to answer the door when the delivery driver turns up so I don't look too desperate pic.twitter.com/tDN6972iG1 — aah ! so scaRY (@rysharkbait) October 8, 2023

7.

New Riverdance looks shit pic.twitter.com/IXz8n92oOb — JPC (@jpxan71) October 9, 2023

8.

If they don't sell a Fight Club Sandwich then what are we even doing here? pic.twitter.com/lNieYgVRp5 — Kona Slater (@KonaSlater) October 9, 2023

9.

Fitness tip: you can have a milkshake after you go to the gym and just say it’s a protein shake. Nobody is doing any sort of analysis on the beverage itself. — The Dad (@thedad) October 9, 2023

10.

Whoever said "If you believe it you can achieve it." never tried leaving the house on time with toddlers. — Schmuck On A Hot Tin Roof (@SchmuckOnAHorse) October 10, 2023

11.

– i just love autumn. the nights drawing in, pumpkin spice lattes. we can even start the countdown to chri—

– FINISH THAT F**KING SENTENCE STUART, I DARE YOU… pic.twitter.com/BPGeJEBMAb — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) October 8, 2023

12.