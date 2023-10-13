23 of the most eye-opening (and occasionally terrifying) DIY hacks from ‘redneck engineering’ on Reddit

Pics

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘redneck engineering’ which, as the name suggests, is full of unlikely DIY hacks done with pretty much whatever people had to hand.

Some of them are ingenious, others downright dangerous, but they are never less than fabulous to look at. Here are 27 times people did it best (and occasionally worst).

1. ‘Redneck Bed Liner’

2. ‘Art’

3. ‘Most advanced parking sensing system! Mitigates and avoids car crashes!’



4. ‘Tortoise Needed A Viewing Platform/Ramp’

5. ‘The Quintessential Redneck Engineer Tool Guide’



6. ‘Do You Need A Shower?’

7. ‘For $2.50 I Can Do A 360 Degree Timelapse’

8. ‘Load-bearing books’



9. ‘No Words’

10. ‘I See Nothing Wrong With This’



11. ‘Aluminum foil used as wrapping paper. It’s cheaper and looks cooler’



12. ‘Wrinkle-free coffee’



