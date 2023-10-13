This ‘confidently incorrect’ attempt to win $100 will have you bellowing into next week
There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘confidently incorrect’ which feature people – as the name suggests – whose self-belief is not entirely in proportion with reality.
And this is a classic of the genre, an attempt to win $100 which makes for fabulously funny – and frustrating – viewing.
Ooof.
‘I like how she said “80 hours” and immediately started grabbing for the $100. No, you lose.’
McWeaksauce91
‘How do they make it once they get out of their houses?’
New_Lake5484
‘Do I GeT tHe HuNdreD.’
WonderPiggy
‘This has to be scripted.’
noyagenqjx
‘For my mental health, I choose to believe that.’
TheCuteCochin
‘He said “laugh out loud”, in conversation. This is the worst part of this for me.’
Swimming_Student7990
Source Reddit u/RPT4STIC