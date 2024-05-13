This episode of C5’s The Hotel Inspector featuring an owner called Muff is today’s funniest two minutes

Entertainment tv

You don’t have to be a fan of Channel 5’s The Hotel Inspector to enjoy this fabulous clip which has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s a minute or two from an episode of Alex Polizzi’s observational documentary series featuring a hotel owned by someone called Muff. And it’s every bit as enjoyable – and downright childish – as you imagined that it’s going to be.

Sure, it’s a supercut of clips put together, but were Channel 5 going to let this opportunity pass them by? Were they heck.

Obsessed with this episode of hotel Inspector where the owner is called Muff… incredible scenes. pic.twitter.com/cJ0amLO2bx — jay (@jj44yyy) April 19, 2024

I remember Muff so well. She was fine with being called Muff. Everyone was fine with her being called Muff. No one questioned it and I felt like I was watching this from Neptune. https://t.co/0djNaqb5zz — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) May 2, 2024

“Muff has been inspired to make a welcome pack for guests” — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 20, 2024

I’m sniggering like a schoolboy. https://t.co/U4HHCoE01V — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) May 11, 2024

The way I have been CRYING over this https://t.co/QMaoMGfYqo — AlexT (@zander_tweets) April 20, 2024

I wonder if it’s short for Mufter or Mufty? — Andy (@AndyWroteHe) April 19, 2024

I am having a Bad Day and this has just made me holler with laughter https://t.co/3VG4iignqs — White Trash Mario (@Sitdownaj) May 2, 2024

And if that’s put you in the mood for Muff, sorry, the Hotel Inspector you can find lots more here.

