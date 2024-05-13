Entertainment tv

This episode of C5’s The Hotel Inspector featuring an owner called Muff is today’s funniest two minutes

Poke Staff. Updated May 13th, 2024

You don’t have to be a fan of Channel 5’s The Hotel Inspector to enjoy this fabulous clip which has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s a minute or two from an episode of Alex Polizzi’s observational documentary series featuring a hotel owned by someone called Muff. And it’s every bit as enjoyable – and downright childish – as you imagined that it’s going to be.

Sure, it’s a supercut of clips put together, but were Channel 5 going to let this opportunity pass them by? Were they heck.

Oh my sides.

And if that’s put you in the mood for Muff, sorry, the Hotel Inspector you can find lots more here.

