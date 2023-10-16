People enjoyed Eddie Marsan’s takedown of Laurence Fox after he said ‘diversity is not our strength’

Celebrity

We hesitate to direct you towards Laurence Fox’s Twitter account but stick with us for a moment or two if you will.

The actor turned ‘leader of the Reclaim Party’ shared a video from the rightwing student group Turning Point UK, a group linked to misogynist and anti-Islam views.

Specifically, he said this.

And it caught the attention of actor Eddie Marsan, no stranger to sharing a bon mot or two on Twitter, and his response went viral because, well, look.

Simple but effective, very effective.

And because it got us thinking about Eddie Marsan, it reminded us of another of his winning comebacks when this happened a little while back.

And you can follow @eddiemarsan on Twitter here.

Source @eddiemarsan