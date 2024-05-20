Entertainment fashion

Derek Guy compared Ben Shapiro’s fashion sense to Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bear – and the shade was spectacular

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2024

Menswear expert and writer Derek Guy – @dieworkwear – has become the go-to account on Twitter/X for the bottom line on what is or isn’t a good idea in men’s fashions.

He isn’t only an essential follow because he knows what shoes to wear with that suit you like, but also because of his clothes-themed takedowns of people who are too big for their boots. Like when he compared Piers Morgan’s style to that of Kermit the Frog.

We’re not sure why anyone would invite Derek to pass comment on their style, unless they were confident that they were making smart choices. When right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro‘s team reached out, it soon became clear that his choice of clothes fell short of the standards adhered to by …Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bear.

This thread is superb – unless you’re Ben Shapiro.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

