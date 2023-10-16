This New York Brit’s epic trolling of Americans couldn’t get any better – and then along came the A++ payoff

Life

This British man’s no-nonsense takedown of Americans has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s one minute very well spent.

He was interviewed in New York by Eric Jeng, who you can find on TikTok here.

And just when you think it can’t get any better, along comes the A++ payoff.

‘Apparently this is a British man on a good day ,’ said Eric, who says on TikTok he ‘explores humans with a touch of light’.

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘He’s been waiting all his life for this question! Hahahaaaa.’

Bee See ‘I felt attacked at the Cancun part lol.’

r083r70villegas ‘Imagine casually meeting David Attenborough!! ‘

burkemounts ‘HIS SMIRK AT THE END HE KNEW FULLY WELL WHAT HE WAS DOING!!!’

eli ‘I hollered when he said my wife!!!.’

Elbonee Beauty ‘No ones going to talk about his candy cane????’

itoshi ‘You just knew he was sassy when you saw his outfit – LOVE him.’

Morgane ‘That man is a treasure he needs his own segment on late night tv.’

Britt

In the interests of balance and all that, here’s an American living in the UK (specifically, Yorkshire), the fabulous @yorkshirepeach.

Source TikTok @ericj3ng