US

Donald Trump has been given a gag order in the election interference case – 14 Twitter verdicts

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2023

In an effort to put an end to Donald Trump‘s public incendiary and inaccurate criticism of court officials and witnesses, Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed a narrow gag order in relation to the case in which he is accused of interference in the 2020 election.

Trump prepared for the hearing exactly how you’d expect.

His reaction was equally predictable. He yelled “Witch hunt!”

Then the man who recently boasted that his properties are worth much more than anyone knows sent out begging letters.

These say it all – much like Donald Trump is quite likely to do.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We really wish this had happened.

At a rally in Iowa, Trump had this to say about the gag order.

Well …

READ MORE

The internet has gone crazy for Donald Trump’s mugshot – 33 early takedowns

Image Screengrab