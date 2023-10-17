Donald Trump has been given a gag order in the election interference case – 14 Twitter verdicts

US

In an effort to put an end to Donald Trump‘s public incendiary and inaccurate criticism of court officials and witnesses, Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed a narrow gag order in relation to the case in which he is accused of interference in the 2020 election.

BREAKING: Judge Tanya Chutkan is imposing a partial gag order on Donald Trump. Trump cannot attack Jack Smith, his staff or family, nor can he attack court staff or witnesses. He can attack Mike Pence, but he can't talk about Pence's role in the events that involve this case. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 16, 2023

Trump prepared for the hearing exactly how you’d expect.

A Trump twofer. With a gag order staring him in the face, Trump attacks both Special Counsel Jack Smith and Judge Tanya Chutkan, which endangers their lives among his deranged supporters. Skip the gag order for Trump…go right to incarceration until trial. pic.twitter.com/fSrcUY1MPl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 16, 2023

His reaction was equally predictable. He yelled “Witch hunt!”

Good luck with that. Idiot. pic.twitter.com/IKhRCfWMds — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2023

Then the man who recently boasted that his properties are worth much more than anyone knows sent out begging letters.

The “gimme your money” email went out before the judge had even left the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/gslKkKxLS7 — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 16, 2023

These say it all – much like Donald Trump is quite likely to do.

1.

Donald’s gag order: making silence great again. https://t.co/uT9Vupzrw2 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 16, 2023

2.

At this point, it seems like Trump is trying to get gagged so he can fundraise off of being gagged. https://t.co/rys08YqFFc — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 16, 2023

3.

ESTIMATED TRUMP TIMELINE:

-Violates gag order 2 PM EDT

-Judge warns him 3 PM EDT

-Violates gag order again 4 PM EDT

-Judge sends marshals 5 PM EDT

-Sunset 6:14 PM EDT — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) October 16, 2023

4.

‘If I can’t attack the judge, the prosecutors, the prosecutor’s team, the court staff, or any current or potential witnesses, what the hell AM I supposed to talk about while campaigning for President of the United States of America? Healthcare?!?’ – Donald J. Trump — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 16, 2023

5.

Trump will simply have his surrogates and offspring take over most of the threats and intimidation now. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2023

6.

This election interference is a violation of the 1st amendment, which states that patriots can weaponize their cult, due to exemption from all rules or court orders, as long as they run for president. #PatriotPass — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) October 16, 2023

7.

Judge Chutkan: "I am issuing a gag order to stop Donald Trump from intimidating witnesses, defaming the prosecution, and harassing the court—and to stop Lara Trump from ever, ever, ever, ever ‘singing’ again. It is so ordered.” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 16, 2023

8.

Trump is still struggling with the fact that actions have consequences. pic.twitter.com/AjPMCVks33 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 16, 2023

9.

Appreciation post for Judge Tanya Chutkan for imposing a partial gag order on the big orange dummy, prohibiting him from attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith, court staff, and witnesses in the election interference case. Way to go, Judge. pic.twitter.com/YHI8UUXFOE — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 16, 2023

10.

11.

Trump’s lawyers: Please don’t issue a gag order. Judge Chutkan: Tough shit. Trump’s lawyers: Please move his trial to 2026. Judge Chutkan: Tough shit. So, things are going really well. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 16, 2023

12.

Naturally, MAGA thinks their Orange God should be able to threaten, intimidate and harass the judge, court personnel, prosecutors and their families, and witness. Because without threats and intimidation, Trump is nothing. pic.twitter.com/RPT6KZXZRJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2023

13.

Trump lawyers just argued that the orders already in place designed to curtail Trump’s verbal & social media attacks on those associated with his court cases “are working.” Judge Chutkan: ‘HAHA. Nice try.’ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 16, 2023

14.

Judge Chutkan to Trump: Keep Jack Smith's name out of your f***ing mouth. — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) October 16, 2023

We really wish this had happened.

When Judge Chutkan gags Donald Trump today, possible for her to sing some Run-D.M.C.? “You talk too much

You never shut up

I said you talk too much

Homeboy you never shut up” — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 16, 2023

At a rally in Iowa, Trump had this to say about the gag order.

Trump: “I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.” pic.twitter.com/8wphJfUiAT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2023

Well …

Sounds like a plan. https://t.co/BLjtqZlLgL — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 17, 2023

READ MORE

The internet has gone crazy for Donald Trump’s mugshot – 33 early takedowns

Image Screengrab