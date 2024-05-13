Jay Rayner gave Johann Hari both barrels about his new book and his correction took it to a whole new level

Celebrity books jay rayner

Johann Hari’s got a new book out about anti-obesity drugs such as Ozempic called Magic Pill and the Guardian’s review is well worth a read.

Hari, you might already know, left his Independent columnist job after it was revealed he had stolen quotes and libelled rivals via online sockpuppet accounts, as the Guardian’s review recalls here (Hari later admitted he had ‘failed badly’ – read all about that here).

And we mention it because Observer restaurant critic, TV presenter and much else besides Jay Rayner is mentioned in the new book. Just not entirely accurately, it turns out. And it’s fair to say Rayner wasn’t holding back on Twitter.

Regard this as a 'FOR THE RECORD' Post. In his new book, Magic Pill, about so-called fat drugs like Ozempic, @johannhari101 says I was prescribed the drug but gave it up because it robbed me of pleasure in food. (See screenshot). This is complete and utter bollocks. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Lt4gtNiOU8 — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 12, 2024

I wrote one column on the subject in which I explained why I would NEVER take it. The piece is clear. I explained why I would not be using it. I didn't say anything about Paris restaurants. This was completely checkable. Here's the link. 2/ https://t.co/xS1JzTkq6s — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 12, 2024

He's now repeating this cobblers in interviews. We know @johannhari101 is a terrible journalist (I use the term loosely). He had to quit a newspaper for making stuff up. But Christ, checking something like this isn't hard. 3/ — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 12, 2024

I am mystified as to why @BloomsburyBooks did not go through the text with a fine tooth comb. The issue is that stuff like this ends up on the record. So for the record, and contrary to what @johannhari101 has written and said, I have never used Ozempic or anything similar. ends/ — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 12, 2024

To which the only response is surely …

Ooft — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) May 12, 2024

Hari later apologised.

I confused an article by Jay Rayner in the Guardian with an article by Layla Latif in the same paper talking about losing pleasure in food. I apologise to Jay for getting this wrong, & am gutted I & my fact-checkers missed it. — Johann Hari (@johannhari101) May 13, 2024

And it was accepted by Rayner.

An apology from @johannhari101 which of course I accept. I do however need to point out that the Latif column he refers to was also NOT about using semaglutide. I am now waiting for his publishers to tell me how they will rectify the error in all editions of the book. https://t.co/y64dVjyozB — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 13, 2024

Except …

Ooft indeed.

Also I made a typo in this tweet – it’s Leila Latif, not Leyla. — Johann Hari (@johannhari101) May 13, 2024

Source @hansmollman @jayrayner1