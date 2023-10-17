Entertainment

This attempted live report was so shambolic it was peak GB News

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2023

GB News doesn’t have a reputation for being a slick operation, but this clip of Michelle Dewberry is like something from a newsroom sitcom starring Mr. Bean’s less organised sister.

Watch what happened.

“We’ve been speaking about the BBC, so let’s cross live …er, our reporter, er Theo Chikomba – he is live there now. Good evening to you, Theo.

Ah. He hasn’t, er, he was there and now he’s not, so I will show you some live shots there, from outside …oh, everything’s gone as well. Okay that’s not a problem.”

Are there awards for the most incompetent broadcast?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

If there were an award for incompetence, that would probably make the shortlist, but the silverware would surely go to this –

