This attempted live report was so shambolic it was peak GB News

GB News doesn’t have a reputation for being a slick operation, but this clip of Michelle Dewberry is like something from a newsroom sitcom starring Mr. Bean’s less organised sister.

Watch what happened.

GB News can’t even troll the BBC without showing themselves up to be complete failures in broadcasting pic.twitter.com/QeuYBbWLK9 — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) October 16, 2023

“We’ve been speaking about the BBC, so let’s cross live …er, our reporter, er Theo Chikomba – he is live there now. Good evening to you, Theo. Ah. He hasn’t, er, he was there and now he’s not, so I will show you some live shots there, from outside …oh, everything’s gone as well. Okay that’s not a problem.”

Are there awards for the most incompetent broadcast?

1.

Without any doubt, GBNews is the real life ‘newsroom’ equivalent of Acorn Antiques … we just need Mrs Overall to accidentally appear in shot …. Priceless #GBNews — Chigley67 ️‍ #GTTO (@prc0112) October 16, 2023

2.

I keep saying this, but they are Wayne's World level broadcasting but deviod of the humour or irony. pic.twitter.com/WnH0kEoi6S — PermanentlyCurious (@Permanentcuriou) October 16, 2023

3.

Wow! If I was billionaire, Dubai-based hedge fund boss I'd be asking for my money back! — Gh0strider (@Gh0strider1977) October 16, 2023

4.

GB News must be terrible for the UK economy. I mean they've pretty much put the entire parody sector out of work https://t.co/Lu4l7AE7pN — NerdStuff (@mynerdystuff) October 16, 2023

5.

It's ok…. no one saw it https://t.co/KtUuidgbYG — ️‍ Isaac Dix️‍ (@86Shyguy) October 16, 2023

If there were an award for incompetence, that would probably make the shortlist, but the silverware would surely go to this –

Daniel Khalife had been found in Chiswick and apprehended by police. Martin Daubney here on GB News #GBNews making an absolute horlicks of this important breaking news. It's like a parody of amateur it's that bad! pic.twitter.com/5AgCIKfmXV — Phil Jones "Unofficial" (@PhilJonesy3) September 9, 2023

