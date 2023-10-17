Someone suggested women didn’t need their own armour and this comeback was A++

Over on Reddit people have been busy discussing the merits (or otherwise) of specifically designed female body armour – stick with us – after beerbellybegone shared this fabulous comeback.

‘This is the way,’ said beerbellybegone.

The tweet, by feminist media critic Anita Sarkeesian, was a little bit more nuanced than it might first appear, and she later tweeted ‘Oh shit, my bad.’

We mention it not just because it’s gone viral on Reddit again but because it prompted quite the debate …

‘That’s not even boob armor, its just fitted armor.’

Dammy-J

‘Boob armor is rarely, if ever, more functional though. Tight-fitted boob chestplates would have in real life only been recipe for crushed ribs and sternum. They’re not designed to protect female body in any unique way, just to show the goods.

‘But this also is one of the least offending examples of that trope, that’s for sure.’

Retrohanska59

‘Historically you’d be right as heavy, non-flexible armour like this would be designed to protect against melee attacks and the indentation at the sternum compared to the raised parts creates not only a structural weakness, but somewhere weapons will deflect toward.

‘However, this is sci-fi material armour in a mystical, near-magical futuristic universe where the primary means of attack is ranged and usually by energy weapons.

‘Additionally, this isn’t a breastplate a user would normally only equip for battle. The lore for this gear in particular suggests it is worn nearly all the time.

‘So, form fitting and comfortable armour would be important, and the slightly increased danger of heavy melee blows to the chest are negligible. This armour might also withstand a lot of them because it’s an unknown to us, superior material.

‘However, it primarily protects against energy attacks and things like shrapnel and fire. Combine all of those points and it becomes very practical and sensible armour rather than your stereotypical boob armour.

‘Additionally, compressing one’s chest (such as with a corset, or chest bindings to fit in a more utilitarian, non-form-fitting torso armour) often reduces your air intake, which can lower mobility and stamina in key moments.

‘I’d say the design has upsides therefore. I would totally agree with you about it being one of the least offending examples of the trope in media though.

‘It only falls in it by strict definition of armour that changes shape to fit boobs. It’s certainly not the trope of chainmail bikini.

‘It would have been even better to just push out the chest part evenly and keep it rounded throughout however. Best of both then.

‘What do you think? TV tropes gives a nice example of Saber’s armour from a series called Fate/Stay Night.

CanopianPilot

‘I’m pretty sure the point isn’t “women shouldn’t wear armor that takes their breasts into account” but rather that armor that just has two big globes coming out the front isn’t how to do it.

‘There’s actually a conversation about this between Bull and Cassandra in DAI, how he likes that her armor has space at the top for her chest without just taking a man’s armor and putting breats on it.

‘As Bull puts it, those two big round parts would just be structural weaknesses. Whereas, Cassandra’s armor juts out at the top and has deflecting lines not unlike some real life male armor meant for deflecting arrows.

‘TLDR; boob armor is inefficient, armor that fully covers, but does not conform to, boobs is better.’

Inevitable_Taste1889

‘I’m waiting for men to start wearing women’s armor from most golden age fantasy, lol. Because a thong, knee boots and and a push-up bustier offer much better protection!’

tokhar

‘Conan the Barbarian: Am I a joke to you?’

Ghstfce