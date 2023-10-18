‘What are some things that are just really poorly named?’ – 21 strong suggestions
We’re grateful to u/ATXBookLover for asking this question.
With more than 4,000 responses, we found ourselves nodding along to quite a few of them. See if you agree with these.
Jerusalem artichoke. It’s not from the Middle East and it’s not an artichoke.
Strzeka
Febreze.
Why not Fabreze – because you can use it on fabric & because it’s ‘fab’ (in marketing terms I mean)?
So close yet so far …
Saislo
Life insurance – it’s really death insurance.
Traditional-Cat-60
Urinal cake.
PermaBanDeezNutz
There is an animal called a Mountain Chicken. It is just a frog.
McDonalds-Sprite25
Walkie-talkies. Did a 3 year old name these?
Snoo-Owls-4023
Beginning_Orange
Via
In Swedish, nipple is called bröstvårta, which means breast wart. Not ideal.
heartsinpeace
Kiwi Airlines….named after a bird that doesn’t fly!
Secret_Asparagus_783
Being head over heels. We’re almost always head over heels.
Grouchy-Engine1684