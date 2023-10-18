Social Media

‘What are some things that are just really poorly named?’ – 21 strong suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated October 18th, 2023

We’re grateful to u/ATXBookLover for asking this question.

What are some things that are just really poorly named?

With more than 4,000 responses, we found ourselves nodding along to quite a few of them. See if you agree with these.

tomorrowistomato
Jerusalem artichoke. It’s not from the Middle East and it’s not an artichoke.
Strzeka

Febreze.

Why not Fabreze – because you can use it on fabric & because it’s ‘fab’ (in marketing terms I mean)?

So close yet so far …
Saislo

Life insurance – it’s really death insurance.
Traditional-Cat-60

Urinal cake.
PermaBanDeezNutz

There is an animal called a Mountain Chicken. It is just a frog.
McDonalds-Sprite25

Walkie-talkies. Did a 3 year old name these?
Snoo-Owls-4023

Beginning_Orange
In Swedish, nipple is called bröstvårta, which means breast wart. Not ideal.
heartsinpeace

Kiwi Airlines….named after a bird that doesn’t fly!
Secret_Asparagus_783

Being head over heels. We’re almost always head over heels.
Grouchy-Engine1684

