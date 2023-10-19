Spotted in a hospital and surely the most terrifying sign you’ll see this week

Pics

We’re no stranger to funny signs – in fact, we can’t get enough of them – but here’s a whole new genre. Terrifying signs, and they don’t come much more terrifying than this.

‘This sign at my local hospital,’ said magicbluebear who shared it over on Reddit.

And as the fear spread, so did the theories.

‘Yo… what?’

hertzwinapu ‘I have worked in healthcare maintenance for a long time and I have absolutely no idea. I mean, there are things in the wall (pipes, tube system, med gas, electrical,and even a cat one time!) but to warrant having a sign like this?’

Waynersnitzel ‘Wall rats?’

uwillnotgotospace ‘Classic cat in the wall.’

foolerytoomery ‘This is because of the pneumatic tubes that run throughout the hospital; if something gets stuck they will make a loud noise in the walls. It says to call the engineers.’

Talgrath ‘That’s what someone who doesn’t want you to know about the people in the walls would say.’

pixel-davis ‘IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS IM IN YOUR WALLS.’

AchingGibbon450 ‘Could be aimed at people with audio hallucinations…this is a serious issue that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.’

Sad_Interview_232 ‘Oh yeah my upstairs neighbors seem to be constantly moving furniture and dropping bowling balls but imagine if I called the cops 90 times in one month for that lmao.’

nope0712

Not sure we’re any wiser, though. Back to this person.

‘Nah, I think someone made a sign and stuck it up, took a picture, then posted it on the internet to mess with people.’

Waynersnitzel

Source Reddit u/magicbluebear