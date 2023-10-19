This ‘flex cam’ muscle-off gets better and better … then along comes the payoff

Videos

This ‘flex cam’ moment is not the sort of thing that will ever happen to us. Partly because we don’t get out much, but mostly because we’re not so much Muscle Man as Mr Muscle (note to younger readers – look him up).

Anyway, the ‘flex cam’ is obviously a bit of a thing and it’s the first one we’ve seen. And it’s so entertaining we wouldn’t mind seeing a bit more.

It was posted on Reddit by NimaTDM who said: ‘Guy in white is living every gym bro’s dream.’ And this is why …

Boom!

‘Guy in white was flexing his teeth the whole time.’

Chilitime ‘His time has come and the frat boy was defeated.’

InevitableFly ‘White shirt bro was surprisingly humble about it too.’

Tthelaundryman

And also …

‘I think a lot of folks don’t realize, but these people are very often plants by the team’s in house arena entertainment staff. (According to my friend who does in house entertainment for an NBA team).’

WaxStatue

Still good.

‘Dang, how cool would it be if something like this happened without being scripted?’

DrManhattan_DDM

Source Reddit u/NimaTDM