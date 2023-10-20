Politics

Labour have made history by absolutely smashing the Tories in two by-elections – 28 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2023

The results of the by-elections in Tamworth and Mid-Bedfordshire, caused by the political demise of Chris Pincher and Nadine Dorries, have turned out to be record-breakingly bad for the Conservatives.

There wasn’t a whole lot of sympathy.

In fact, the result was so bad that Tory candidate and fan of offensive flow charts, Andrew Cooper, hotfooted it out of the hall in Tamworth like he’d suddenly remembered he’d left the chip pan on.

Over in Delusional Corner, Tory Chair Greg Hands took time out of his busy schedule of talking about a joke note written by Labour more than 13 years ago to insist that a crushing defeat didn’t mean what we all thought it meant.

These responses captured the mood.

