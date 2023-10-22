Physics is amazing – and frankly, a little bit weird

Videos

Not everybody will r/BeAmazed at the post shared by science fan u/icarus581 with the title ‘Physics is amazing’, but we enjoyed watching the baffling properties of a gyroscope and we hope you will, too.

We recommend watching it with the sound down.

Anybody else having vague flashbacks to double Physics? Here’s what Reddit thought of it.

Damn I need this. Tell me it’s cheap.

Polishtoyboy69

I hate physics because I dont understand it.

Futurelongjumping645

I’m in my 30s and shit like this still blows my mind. Yeah, sure, physics, whatever. To a dumb dumb like me, this is magic.

FUCKFASCISMFIGHTBACK

I did a masters in physics, including a good few semesters of classical mechanics, and this still hurts my brain.

Neophlegm

I studied engineering and had to take several physics classes, gyroscopic precession is still complete magic to me.

Dan2376

I think i bought a gyroscope at every museum gift shop I’ve ever been to.

ApoplecticAutoBody

Physics? That’s a mathematical abstraction. What you’re seeing is just reality.

Richandler

Thx I hate the music. But content still perfect.

Bedengo

Gravity: “Am I a joke to you?”

MagnusRottcodd

Scientific explanation: so he has a magic yo-yo.

david_men_dz

I was like “Uh, yeah its a top. Nothing special about it” and then they put it sideways at an angle and my mind was hecking blown

TheWeirdoWhoScreamsA

Even knowing how it all works, watching gyroscopes hang off the side of things like that and make heavy objects lighter breaks my mind every time.

kalez238

stzmp had a question.

How do they work though? This thread is full of people doing the aesthetics of knowledge “oh don’t you KNOW about gyroscopes? They’re [misinformation].” But I just want to know why they work.

Moakmeister explained –

Basically if something is spinning it has momentum in all directions on the plane of the spin, tangent to the circular path. So it resists changes in the plane of rotation, the same way an object moving in a straight line resists changes in its straight path.

That’s what we were going to say. Honest!

READ MORE

Took us far too long to work out what’s going on here and it’s quite the optical illusion

Source r/BeAmazed Image Screengrab