Celebrity

Gordon Ramsay’s story of having to sell his Porsche to get a flat deposit might be the least relatable anecdote ever

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2023

Gordon Ramsay is the latest guest on Jake Humphrey‘s High Performance podcast, which claims –

“We turn the lived experiences of the planet’s high performers into your life lessons.”

To advertise the episode, Jake Humphrey chose this anecdote from the multi-Michelin-starred chef about a time when he was struggling for money.

Get the tissues ready – it’s an emotional one.

‘We were skint. I remember going to ask her father if I could borrow twenty grand for the deposit for a flat that we fell in love with.’

‘He said “Okay. Here’s what I’ll do. I’ll have another lunch with you …when you sell your Porsche.”‘

‘Here I am driving around in a flash fucking 911 and we didn’t even have a fucking house.’

‘It was the best advice he ever gave me.’

via GIPHY

The reactions were fucking spectacular.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

It sent Dril vibes to Rhys James.

While @Blarrknulp was just full of admoration for the sheer control on display.

We can’t help wondering if Gordon Ramsay will learn a life lesson from this.

READ MORE

Jake Humphrey’s podcast humblebrag got entirely the takedowns it deserved

Source Jake Humphrey Image Screengrab