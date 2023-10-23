Gordon Ramsay’s story of having to sell his Porsche to get a flat deposit might be the least relatable anecdote ever
Gordon Ramsay is the latest guest on Jake Humphrey‘s High Performance podcast, which claims –
“We turn the lived experiences of the planet’s high performers into your life lessons.”
To advertise the episode, Jake Humphrey chose this anecdote from the multi-Michelin-starred chef about a time when he was struggling for money.
Get the tissues ready – it’s an emotional one.
Out on Monday…on the High Performance Podcast… pic.twitter.com/mjHkmAZGMq
— Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 22, 2023
‘We were skint. I remember going to ask her father if I could borrow twenty grand for the deposit for a flat that we fell in love with.’
‘He said “Okay. Here’s what I’ll do. I’ll have another lunch with you …when you sell your Porsche.”‘
‘Here I am driving around in a flash fucking 911 and we didn’t even have a fucking house.’
‘It was the best advice he ever gave me.’
The reactions were fucking spectacular.
1.
“Now tell him you were skint before saying you owned a Porsche” https://t.co/qUCnuaLJeu pic.twitter.com/CVnZcRJuE8
— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) October 22, 2023
2.
Porche madness aside. Blokes gone looking at a flat double his budget then asked his girlfriends dad for the money https://t.co/sianGQNENh
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) October 22, 2023
3.
Have you thought about selling your Porsche? https://t.co/9Z7jGQTaKH pic.twitter.com/c5J5JKfuPr
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 22, 2023
4.
I can’t believe I cancelled Netflix when this was all I had to do https://t.co/ClPN4kchYO
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 22, 2023
5.
And they say nurses have it tough…
— Rob1977 (@Rob197711) October 22, 2023
6.
pov: you are in a green room with a middle class comedian. https://t.co/KRuXX1vURF
— jain edwards (@jain_edwards) October 22, 2023
7.
I don’t think this sounds as romantic, inspiring, relatable or touching as Gordon thinks it does. “Can I have £20k?” “You’ve got a Porsche” “Good point” https://t.co/Ip6Gn40fdQ
— Rob Temple (@RobTemple101) October 22, 2023
8.
Inspirational, heartwarming stories like this are why I’m glad Jake Humphrey invented the podcast. https://t.co/xNmTswkqgE
— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) October 22, 2023
9.
“You, boy! Sell your fucking Porsche” pic.twitter.com/GPzzX6OfPK
— Mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) October 22, 2023
10.
I’ve got an interview coming out soon with Jake Humphrey. I reveal the day I went to my father-in-law and asked him for 5 million quid. He said ‘fuck off out of my house’ and it was the best advice anyone ever gave me.
— Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) October 22, 2023
11.
Gordon Ramsay outside his new home, struggling. pic.twitter.com/gjrOKlVfWw
— Humphrey Plugg (@HumphreyPlugg4) October 22, 2023
12.
it works because it’s relatable https://t.co/hTvE8J8j0E
— Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) October 22, 2023
13.
No you sell YOUR fucking Porsche and then we’ll talk about sitting by the fire https://t.co/aF0r9pkBpQ pic.twitter.com/n1pnm2JuPG
— Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) October 22, 2023
14.
Gordon Ramsay buying his first house https://t.co/UCg4CQG77n pic.twitter.com/f3yxCf9JzP
— lp (@laplfc) October 22, 2023
15.
Can relate. My father in law told me I needed to get my clothes on vinted before I start paying Klarna for new ones. https://t.co/JCXbd6YV0Y
— Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) October 22, 2023
16.
If this was a comedy sketch parodying sigma grindset podcasts it would get panned for being too on the nose https://t.co/9Wa7zQgZiY
— Dave (@DavFlan) October 22, 2023
It sent Dril vibes to Rhys James.
https://t.co/pa5NiohZYt pic.twitter.com/OBCvSXFTup
— Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) October 22, 2023
While @Blarrknulp was just full of admoration for the sheer control on display.
How he held back the tears I'll never know. I admit I am weeping openly. Simply devastating.
— Enormous Larks (@Blarrknulp) October 22, 2023
We can’t help wondering if Gordon Ramsay will learn a life lesson from this.
READ MORE
Jake Humphrey’s podcast humblebrag got entirely the takedowns it deserved
Source Jake Humphrey Image Screengrab