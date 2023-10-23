Gordon Ramsay’s story of having to sell his Porsche to get a flat deposit might be the least relatable anecdote ever

Gordon Ramsay is the latest guest on Jake Humphrey‘s High Performance podcast, which claims –

“We turn the lived experiences of the planet’s high performers into your life lessons.”

To advertise the episode, Jake Humphrey chose this anecdote from the multi-Michelin-starred chef about a time when he was struggling for money.

Out on Monday…on the High Performance Podcast… pic.twitter.com/mjHkmAZGMq

‘We were skint. I remember going to ask her father if I could borrow twenty grand for the deposit for a flat that we fell in love with.’

‘He said “Okay. Here’s what I’ll do. I’ll have another lunch with you …when you sell your Porsche.”‘

‘Here I am driving around in a flash fucking 911 and we didn’t even have a fucking house.’

‘It was the best advice he ever gave me.’