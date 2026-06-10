A Democratic congressman just demanded full disclosure from the White House about Donald Trump’s well-being and he’s really not messing around

Politics cognititive test donald trump ted lieu

Pick a metric and it’s pretty easy to see that Donald Trump is not doing so great lately.

Can he walk a straight line? Nope.

Can he stay awake for an entire press conference? Try again.

Can he keep his face a normal, flesh-colored tone throughout a conversation? Sorry.

And yet, he continues to carry on, bragging about acing cognitive tests and being the strongest President ever. His Maga followers, both fellow politicians and fans alike, insist that he’s in peak physical condition.

It’s exhausting to anyone with eyes and ears and a social media presence. Thankfully, California Congressman Ted Lieu finally went public with his demand for an explanation.

Lieu: The president is not well. He has tremendous difficulty staying awake on the job. He has repeatedly fallen asleep at Cabinet meetings, at White House events, at a Memorial Day ceremony, and most recently at a very loud NBA game last night. The White House needs to explain… pic.twitter.com/aEnOEaSjQr — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2026

There are a very select few Maga morons in the comments deflecting to Joe Biden (of course), but the most resounding response online was a loud, “Finally!”

1.

Guy who called Biden ‘Sleepy Joe’ for 7 years just fell asleep at an NBA Finals game. Projection. — bloppbot (@bloppbot) June 9, 2026

2.

3.

What is more difficult, for Trump to keep the Strait of Hormuz open or his eyes? — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) June 9, 2026

4.

They also need to explain why he is getting redder than a MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/VZNEgWl5EP — SHOE (@flak_henry) June 9, 2026

5.

And no media covering this The hit job done on Biden for significantly less than what Trump has been doing for the last 10 yrs is striking https://t.co/y60vAHwBza — Dr Tracy Westerman AM (@TracyWesterman) June 9, 2026

6.