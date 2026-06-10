Politics cognititive test donald trump ted lieu

A Democratic congressman just demanded full disclosure from the White House about Donald Trump’s well-being and he’s really not messing around

Saul Hutson. Updated June 10th, 2026

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Pick a metric and it’s pretty easy to see that Donald Trump is not doing so great lately.

Can he walk a straight line? Nope.

Can he stay awake for an entire press conference? Try again.

Can he keep his face a normal, flesh-colored tone throughout a conversation? Sorry.

And yet, he continues to carry on, bragging about acing cognitive tests and being the strongest President ever. His Maga followers, both fellow politicians and fans alike, insist that he’s in peak physical condition.

It’s exhausting to anyone with eyes and ears and a social media presence. Thankfully, California Congressman Ted Lieu finally went public with his demand for an explanation.

There are a very select few Maga morons in the comments deflecting to Joe Biden (of course), but the most resounding response online was a loud, “Finally!”

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