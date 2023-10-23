Martin Scorsese’s new muse puts in an Oscar-worthy performance in this viral TikTok

Celebrity

Actress Francesca Scorsese has a very popular TikTok account on which she shares fun videos of her life, holiday clips, Get Ready With Me sequences – and interactions with her dad – legendary film director Martin Scorsese.

She recently shared her dad’s piece to camera about his hopes of finding another muse to inspire future films. It looks like his wish might have come true.

“I’ve heard some extraordinary things about you. I don’t want to embarrass you. I’ve heard extraordinary things and I think we might be able to work something out.”

We can think of a few projects for Martin and Oscar (Yes, the dog is called Oscar), such as –

The Wolfhound of Wall Street

We’re not even sorry.

TikTok users were suitably impressed and grateful – for Francesca’s video, not our bad jokes.

Francesca continuing to give the people (me) what they want (Martin Scorsese TikToks).

Oscar needs an Oscar.

I love feeling like I’m on FaceTime with him

Okay hear me out, bring back dog centric comedies.

That’s called range, baby.

This is his best performance since Shark Tale.

Of course, something this good was always going to find its way to Twitter.

Francesca Scorsese has done so much for the cinephile community pic.twitter.com/FkgKQcoZf4 — mia (@arrivalleneuve) October 19, 2023

We can’t argue with that. Tweeters loved it as much as TikTok had.

1.

This is, quite possibly, the best thing I have ever seen https://t.co/KcDA8J4vRE — joe bro (@jbromovies) October 19, 2023

2.

1) Francesca is such a gift

2) God I’m so excited Marty is acting in his next film https://t.co/s9n5DwLM4n — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) October 19, 2023

3.

i know he’s just being silly but this really makes me wish scorsese did more acting. he’s so great to watch https://t.co/ytNxlomqcs — laura (@ecto_fun) October 19, 2023

4.

So funny that there are people hell-bent on enforcing this narrative that Martin Scorsese is this cranky old man that hates everything when in reality he is really sweet and has this amazing sense of humor https://t.co/XdBIG6iZBv — Bram Stoker’s Drewcula (@drewbwobser) October 19, 2023

5.

Incredibly magical that our greatest living artist is out here doing bits with his daughter and the family dog, we are so blessed https://t.co/RepQlgNxQg — Scott Leger (@Scotterybarn) October 21, 2023

6.

This is my fav movie of the year. https://t.co/hA4s751mhN — HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) October 19, 2023

7.

5 stars on letterboxd https://t.co/YgX1AglM9O — monika (@cinemoni) October 19, 2023

8.

I'd say get him on SNL if I didn't think it would kill him https://t.co/weRzhYXFaT — Paige (@PaigesConscious) October 19, 2023

9.

get this woman a nepotism film deal immediately https://t.co/wXzes04Hhl — ⍟ (@hollovvist) October 19, 2023

This could happen. Maybe not for the TikTok, though.

In the right role Martin Scorsese could get an Oscar nomination for acting, I’m dead serious https://t.co/u9cViAnQLx — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) October 19, 2023

