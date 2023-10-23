Celebrity

Martin Scorsese’s new muse puts in an Oscar-worthy performance in this viral TikTok

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2023

Actress Francesca Scorsese has a very popular TikTok account on which she shares fun videos of her life, holiday clips, Get Ready With Me sequences – and interactions with her dad – legendary film director Martin Scorsese.

She recently shared her dad’s piece to camera about his hopes of finding another muse to inspire future films. It looks like his wish might have come true.

@francescascorsese The Muse @Oscar #fyp #martinscorsese #oscar #schnauzer #oscartheschnauzer #dadsoftiktok #leonardodicaprio #robertdeniro #margotrobbie #michellepfeiffer #ellenburstyn #paulnewman #muse #dogsoftiktok #doglover #acting #director ♬ original sound – Francesca

“I’ve heard some extraordinary things about you. I don’t want to embarrass you. I’ve heard extraordinary things and I think we might be able to work something out.”

We can think of a few projects for Martin and Oscar (Yes, the dog is called Oscar), such as –

The Debarked

Who’s a GoodFella, Then?

The Wolfhound of Wall Street

Raging Bull Terrier

We’re not even sorry.

TikTok users were suitably impressed and grateful – for Francesca’s video, not our bad jokes.

Francesca continuing to give the people (me) what they want (Martin Scorsese TikToks).
natalie not portman

Oscar needs an Oscar.
z3bando

I love feeling like I’m on FaceTime with him
kunt cobain

Okay hear me out, bring back dog centric comedies.
cyberexboyfriends

That’s called range, baby.
S

This is his best performance since Shark Tale.
Matthew Salcido

Of course, something this good was always going to find its way to Twitter.

We can’t argue with that. Tweeters loved it as much as TikTok had.

This could happen. Maybe not for the TikTok, though.

