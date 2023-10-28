How to build the best toilet-themed Halloween costume you’ll see this year

Entertainment

Content creator Jordan Flom is a little obsessed with toilets – in a very entertaining way.

One of his makes involved a toilet and a sandal, while another saw a toilet turned into a beach cooler for drinks.

There was also this –

So, when Jordan shared his Halloween costume idea for this year, we weren’t at all surprised to see what the theme was.

He looks flushed with success. FLUSHED WITH SUCCESS! No? Oh, well.

These few TikTok comments captured the mood.

Should your pants be around your ankles though?

Carrie

This was definitely a “trust the process” video.

trollsnotthemovie

This was not on our 2023 bingo card and we love it.

Lowes

Omg, I feel like I need to build this immediately!

TooToddy

It’s like asmr.

Autistic_Dragon

If I start now I could have this ready by the year 2030.

Char723

We knew this aspect would prove controversial.

All brilliant except you put the TP on backwards.

Stephie

READ MORE

Full marks for ingenuity to this determined shopper

Source Jordan Flom Image Screengrab