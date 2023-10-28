How to build the best toilet-themed Halloween costume you’ll see this year
Content creator Jordan Flom is a little obsessed with toilets – in a very entertaining way.
One of his makes involved a toilet and a sandal, while another saw a toilet turned into a beach cooler for drinks.
There was also this –
@jordanflomofficial They spend a lot of time in the Bathroom! #diy #lifehack #bathroom #remodel #construction ♬ original sound – Jordan Flom
So, when Jordan shared his Halloween costume idea for this year, we weren’t at all surprised to see what the theme was.
@jordanflomofficial Best Halloween Costume of 2023! . The end result will have you laughing. #diy #dad #halloween #costume #funny #trickortreats #fall ♬ original sound – Jordan Flom
He looks flushed with success. FLUSHED WITH SUCCESS! No? Oh, well.
These few TikTok comments captured the mood.
Should your pants be around your ankles though?
Carrie
This was definitely a “trust the process” video.
trollsnotthemovie
This was not on our 2023 bingo card and we love it.
Lowes
Omg, I feel like I need to build this immediately!
TooToddy
It’s like asmr.
Autistic_Dragon
If I start now I could have this ready by the year 2030.
Char723
We knew this aspect would prove controversial.
All brilliant except you put the TP on backwards.
Stephie
