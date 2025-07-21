‘What is something unethical that’s now accepted as normal?’ 20 ways people think society is slipping backwards

Life r/AskReddit

Although it might seem that, as times go on, moral standards are generally improving all the time, unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

Reddit user FacelessTikTok_ asked –

What is something unethical that’s been recently accepted as normal?

People had many gripes with modern society, and a lot of them are things you never used to be able to get away with. These, for instance …

1.

Teacher here. Passing students who shouldn’t actually be passing, so the school can get them to the next grade and collect their funding. They used to just be held back.

rainbowrevolution

2.

Filming people who have been in accidents or been hurt instead of helping

Admirable_Holiday653

3.

Prices are going up but quality is going down.

Kelliesrm26

4.

Job listings that expect people to do 3 roles for one paycheck. Somehow that turned into being a team player.

1108susiep

5.

Talking extra single family homes out of the market, just so you can rent them out and make extra money. Go ahead and build new apartments, but hoarding starter homes is true scumbag behaviour.

Informal_Iron2904

6.

Normalizing unpaid internships while companies rake in billions is wild to me

zoeywillso

7.

The expectation of customers supplementing the employee’s wage by insane tipping practices.

lI-Norte-Il

8.

“Donating” money to political campaigns. Those are called bribes in a sane society.

BillCheddarFBI

9.

Using AI to cheat at work and in school.

Buffyoh

10.