Politics barack obama donald trump nfl

In 2013, Donald Trump publicly berated Barack Obama for trying to change Washington’s NFL team name, and there’s not enough irony in the world

Saul Hutson. Updated July 21st, 2025

Racist team names have an unfortunate history in American sports leagues. Only recently have the leagues been able to make changes to some of the biggest offenders. Of course, that hasn’t always sat well with Donald Trump.

His latest attempt at distracting the world from his corruption and incompetence is to bring back racism to team sports. He started this campaign with his local football team. And it sounded eerily familiar.

Everyone lined up to ask him what’s changed.

Every single time …

Source Twitter @Thiss_Youu Image screengrab