In 2013, Donald Trump publicly berated Barack Obama for trying to change Washington’s NFL team name, and there’s not enough irony in the world

Racist team names have an unfortunate history in American sports leagues. Only recently have the leagues been able to make changes to some of the biggest offenders. Of course, that hasn’t always sat well with Donald Trump.

His latest attempt at distracting the world from his corruption and incompetence is to bring back racism to team sports. He started this campaign with his local football team. And it sounded eerily familiar.

Everyone lined up to ask him what’s changed.

Cognitive decline being coddled by white suprematists — the commenter (@da_commenter) July 21, 2025

Hey. You're only supposed to notice when it's the blue guys doing it. — Daniel Holm (@danielholm99) July 21, 2025

This is distraction attempt #37 Trump never once went to a Washington Football Club game — Michael Banach (@m1db) July 21, 2025

Sounds like a guy who went to Trump University — Defunct Interwebs (@DefunctWebs) July 21, 2025

Dear lord there are always receipts for literally everything he says. — TPell17 v e r i f i e d (@TomPell17) July 21, 2025

This is what dementia looks like. — Alvy Singer ☮️ (@Rsquared2112) July 21, 2025

There is no level of racism that ignorance won’t stoop to. — BLKLBLsocialclub (@Sharif_ibn_ade) July 21, 2025

He changes more than a chameleon — Unbiased Words (@UnbiasedWord) July 21, 2025

Poor lamb. He can’t remember anything he’s said. He can’t remember appointing Jerome Powell either. He was never very sharp, so it’s no great degradation. — Stefanie Kenyon (@stefaniemkenyon) July 21, 2025

Okay. How about this as a compromise? They change their name to the Washington where is the Epstein list — Dave Wordsworth (@DaveJWordsworth) July 21, 2025

Supreme gem of MAGA is so good at flip-flop pic.twitter.com/yBvRGnVIoI — Gems of UNIPARTY (@GemsofUNIPARTY) July 21, 2025

Drumpf needs to stay in his lane pic.twitter.com/WOHvAG6qoW — GC (@GCDCBB17) July 21, 2025

And here I thought our President Pedophile wanted to change the name of the team to the Washington “Predators” — Sweet Lou (@manonfire1408) July 21, 2025

Trump is PANICAN — Matthew J. Foley (@Mattivated4Life) July 21, 2025

Every single time …

There is ALWAYS A TWEET https://t.co/sg8Kspu5p9 — Jalen Crochet (1 of 12) (@Tawk2EM_JDolla) July 21, 2025

Source Twitter @Thiss_Youu Image screengrab