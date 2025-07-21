Entertainment funny

Someone designed a beer bottle for sticking in the – erm – sand, and the medical profession entered the chat – 18 funny (and occasionally NSFW) comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 21st, 2025

A concept created for a 2023 conference by designer Kenji Abe has just gone viral on X, where people have certain – how can we put this – concerns.

The beer bottle that can easily be stuck in the sand on a visit to the beach was part of an Axis exhibition for the 2nd International Conference on Design for Ocean Environments. Here’s how it looks.

The description, from his website, says –

“Drinking beer while gazing at the sea is special. How- ever, bringing a table to the sandy beach is challeng- ing, and it is difficult to find a flat surface to place your bottle of beer. Hence, the artist conceived this work, evoking the desire to stick a glass bottle of beer into the sand. Users can fully enjoy the sea, sandy beach, and blue sky with this work, enhancing the beach beer-drinking experience.”

Almost two years later, the image showed up on social media – where nuance and context go to die.

A few people pointed out some obvious problems with the concept.

Most people, however, were convinced people might not just stick it in the sand.

