Someone designed a beer bottle for sticking in the – erm – sand, and the medical profession entered the chat – 18 funny (and occasionally NSFW) comments

A concept created for a 2023 conference by designer Kenji Abe has just gone viral on X, where people have certain – how can we put this – concerns.

The beer bottle that can easily be stuck in the sand on a visit to the beach was part of an Axis exhibition for the 2nd International Conference on Design for Ocean Environments. Here’s how it looks.



The description, from his website, says –

“Drinking beer while gazing at the sea is special. How- ever, bringing a table to the sandy beach is challeng- ing, and it is difficult to find a flat surface to place your bottle of beer. Hence, the artist conceived this work, evoking the desire to stick a glass bottle of beer into the sand. Users can fully enjoy the sea, sandy beach, and blue sky with this work, enhancing the beach beer-drinking experience.”

Almost two years later, the image showed up on social media – where nuance and context go to die.

Japanese design firm Kenji Abe has designed a glass beer bottle that you can stick into the sand on the beach pic.twitter.com/irXvvYdTO9 — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) July 19, 2025

A few people pointed out some obvious problems with the concept.

1) You don't want to stick a beer bottle in the hot sand.

2) Any bottle can be stuck in the sand.

3) Normal bottles can even be put on the table. I don't see a point in it. — Shal (@Shalxxx1) July 19, 2025

Most people, however, were convinced people might not just stick it in the sand.

Stick into the … sand … yeah, sure. https://t.co/BOXDZzMvv4 — Chief Bullshitness Officer (@Milizac83) July 20, 2025

In the UK this will end up stuck in someone’s arse https://t.co/JvzkReWBB0 — Sandford Police Comms (@Sandford_Police) July 19, 2025

Finally a beer for bottoms. https://t.co/atnowVfNqq — Ben O’Flanagan (@benoflan21) July 20, 2025

Because Emergency Room doctors don’t already have enough to deal with. https://t.co/5mnMoB4vdh — Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) July 20, 2025

6.

Great…. Can’t wait to see one of my patients ‘fall’ on this https://t.co/4Pi3z7Yuyz — Natasha Day MBE (@NatashaMDay) July 20, 2025

where’s that EMT on tiktok who just looks at objects then looks at the camera and shakes his head in warning? we need him for this. https://t.co/36SrtA3KI7 — Aaron West (@oeste) July 20, 2025

