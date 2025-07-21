Social Media elon musk grok

When Elon Musk launched an AI bot to interact with the people of Twitter, he thought he was birthing a new era of truth and transparency in social media. Instead, he unleashed a hateful monster on the world. So how did he respond?

We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

Oh God no. The idea of entrusting children with anything Musk cooks up in his lab is terrifying and the internet didn’t take long to deliver its verdict.

1.

No thanks, enough propaganda exists already. — Tony Montana (@9mmScorpion) July 20, 2025

2.

after a week of using baby Grok https://t.co/HSxrxjSUM6 pic.twitter.com/x5jNIwOVYU — ᐱ ᑎ ᑐ ᒋ ᕮ ᒍ (@Andr3jH) July 20, 2025

3.

Sounds like a horrible idea that can only go disastrously wrong. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) July 20, 2025

4.

You seriously need to stop. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) July 20, 2025

5.

If you are a parent letting your children use X, you are a bad parent. — Jessica Green (@JessicaTheGreen) July 20, 2025

6.

Baby Grok. This is how the world ends. pic.twitter.com/f4zL0ebRPv — Noelle Cook (@noellecook_com) July 20, 2025

7.

You can't even control the one you got now. And you wanna make one for kids?!absolutely not! — Dawn ❤️‍ (@NerdyMom47) July 21, 2025

8.

Baby Grok du du du du du du pic.twitter.com/JordPzig7H — This You? (@Thiss_Youu) July 20, 2025

9.

WTF moment for tonight: Apparently Twitter/ xAI is going to make Baby Grok, 'an app dedicated to kid-friendly content." And who better to be in charge of delivering content to children than man who probably can't even accurately count/name his own children (and baby mamas.) — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 20, 2025

10.

What could possibly go wrong — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 20, 2025

11.

Focus on this app! There are numerous problems, especially with Spaces. Babies need human interaction, and parents don’t need new ways to outsource their roles. We do not need kid-friendly AI or other internet content. Please stop. — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) July 20, 2025

12.