Twitter

29 frighteningly good Halloween tweets to treat you all

Poke Staff. Updated October 31st, 2023

If you haven’t stocked up on Halloween sweets yet (and eaten them and restocked twice over), bad news – you’re probably going to have to buy the expensive ones or turn the lights off and go to bed early.

The celebrations are already well under way on Twitter, where funny people have been inspired by the season.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Article Pages: 1 2