29 frighteningly good Halloween tweets to treat you all

If you haven’t stocked up on Halloween sweets yet (and eaten them and restocked twice over), bad news – you’re probably going to have to buy the expensive ones or turn the lights off and go to bed early.

The celebrations are already well under way on Twitter, where funny people have been inspired by the season.

1.

If any of you peeps want to scare me this Halloween, know that I'm terrified of a million dollars. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) October 28, 2023

2.

Absolutely smashed the pumpkin carving again this year pic.twitter.com/tnDRQGPRr7 — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) October 26, 2023

3.

Horror isn't the only genre of movie that deserves a holiday. I want a crime fiction season where we dress as tortured, wisecracking detectives concealing hearts of gold and then lie about how much we drank at the parties. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 29, 2023

4.

if i was a killer who escaped around halloween, i would consider hiding around a haunted carnival that was largely populated by unassuming teenagers — the human sadiepede 2 (@hell_doe) October 20, 2023

5.

Give young trick-or-treaters a real scare this Halloween with a flip chart presentation detailing their chances of affording a house when older. — Jason (@NickMotown) October 18, 2023

6.

My 5 year old is going to be a witch for Halloween. But she doesn't want to wear a hat. No wig, either. The black dress? Too itchy. Oh, and she's not down with green makeup. The only part of the costume she likes is the broom. My 5 year old is going to be a janitor for Halloween. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) October 5, 2023

7.

Giving out fully grown sockeye salmon to the kids on Halloween this year as omega 3s are important. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) October 19, 2023

8.

Our lawn ghosts look like me trying to put on socks. pic.twitter.com/Hu1e0xYnUP — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 9, 2023

9.

Why would I pay for a haunted house when I can listen to groans, shrieks and slamming doors from my teens for free — Maryfairyboberry‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) October 22, 2023

10.

Happy Halloween! Splendid Samhain! Awesome Allantide!

pic.twitter.com/3KfiOxi6qH — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) October 31, 2023

11.

Poltergeists haunting people's bedrooms…

How duvets leap at night? — Paul Eggleston (@pauleggleston) October 20, 2023

12.

Due to an incident earlier involving a shrieking motion activated Halloween decoration and some involuntary loud swearing by myself, caused by the aforementioned decoration, I will now be avoiding my local Tesco for some time. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 5, 2023

13.

My 7yo informed me that the fake tombstones we put up are both for the same guy and now he wants to know who Rip is — meghan (@deloisivete) October 14, 2023

14.

Haunted Houses this year are just gonna have the news on. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) October 11, 2023

15.