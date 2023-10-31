Surely the best Parliamentary question (and answer) you’ll read this year

Politics

Now here’s a phrase we don’t use too often (ever).

The best Parliamentary question (and answer) you’ll read this year has surely just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by Jamie Thunder.

Jamie said it was his favourite Parliamentary Question for a while and now it’s ours too. Probably ever.

My favourite Parliamentary Question for a while… pic.twitter.com/YekiiRCktH — Jamie Thunder (@Jamie_D_T) October 31, 2023

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

And if it’s still tricky to read …

Justin Madders (Labour): ‘To ask the Secretary of State for work and pensions how many and what proportion of people claiming Pension Credit were born on or after April 2016. Laura Trott (Conservative): Pension credit is only available to those of State Pension age. Therefore the number and proportion of people claiming Pension Credit who were born on or after April 2016 is zero. They are, at most, seven years old.’

Glad they were able to clear that up. You can hear the mic drop from space.

I can’t even figure out what point he’s trying to make — Dan Taylor (@dantaylor26) October 31, 2023

Typical of the something-for-nothing generation that they want to start claiming their state pension even though they’re only seven years old. — 3rd Placed Lib Dems (@3rdposLD) October 31, 2023

Did he mean 1916? — Robbieee (@Robbbie_Sharp) October 31, 2023

Just in case, like us, you were wondering …

Shadow cabinet member spent £140 asking whether any British 7 year olds claim pension credit… https://t.co/UwFtNMy31F — Calgie (@christiancalgie) October 31, 2023

Still, good to get it from the horse’s mouth, right?

Truly incredible. This is the standard of people that we elect to Parliament? https://t.co/c0XV5KEhzi — Andrew J. Willshire (@ajwillshire) October 31, 2023

Don’t be too harsh, she did answer the question. Oh, we see.

Source @Jamie_D_T