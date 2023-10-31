Politics

Surely the best Parliamentary question (and answer) you’ll read this year

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2023

Now here’s a phrase we don’t use too often (ever).

The best Parliamentary question (and answer) you’ll read this year has surely just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by Jamie Thunder.

Jamie said it was his favourite Parliamentary Question for a while and now it’s ours too. Probably ever.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

And if it’s still tricky to read …

Justin Madders (Labour): ‘To ask the Secretary of State for work and pensions how many and what proportion of people claiming Pension Credit were born on or after April 2016.

Laura Trott (Conservative): Pension credit is only available to those of State Pension age. Therefore the number and proportion of people claiming Pension Credit who were born on or after April 2016 is zero. They are, at most, seven years old.’

Glad they were able to clear that up. You can hear the mic drop from space.

Just in case, like us, you were wondering …

Still, good to get it from the horse’s mouth, right?

Don’t be too harsh, she did answer the question. Oh, we see.

Source @Jamie_D_T