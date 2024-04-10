Steve Coogan’s in Joker 2 and it sent this fabulous clip from The Trip viral

Celebrity films Steve Coogan

The trailer for Joker 2 was out on Wednesday and while people expected the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga movie to be full of surprises there was one particular reveal no-one saw coming.

Steve Coogan’s in it.

And it caused all sorts of excitement and totally on-point responses.

Steve Coogan being in the Joker 2 trailer for 2 seconds is the strongest case for the film I’ve seen. Imagine what would happen if Alan Partridge met The Joker…. pic.twitter.com/pDAYWpstGW — mr. “just joined a new forum” (@Papapishu) April 10, 2024

If this scene in the Joker 2 isn’t just Steve Coogan & The Joker seeing who does the better Michael Caine impression then what the f**k are we even doing here pic.twitter.com/R2Xfa1sqla — Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) April 10, 2024

Steve Coogan in Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/MV3vzqTqSN — Ewan Moore (@EMoore_) April 10, 2024

Steve Coogan in the #Joker2 trailer and now all I can think about is Cirque Des Clunes. “You’re a disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/ZZvy3KmaIg — Mark Nichol (@MarksDoingGreat) April 10, 2024

But best of all was author and Empire editor @NickdeSemlyen remembering this.

Steve Coogan popping up in the Joker 2 trailer gives me hope that he’s finally playing Alfred. pic.twitter.com/PTXjTJdfS8 — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) April 10, 2024

Can simply never watch The Trip – any Trip! – enough.

To conclude …

"I'm not gonna bury another Batman." pic.twitter.com/iDM2lrujTy — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) April 10, 2024

READ MORE

An American mailman refused to believe this could possibly have happened and it’s today’s funniest, most exasperating thing

Source @NickdeSemlyen