Steve Coogan’s in Joker 2 and it sent this fabulous clip from The Trip viral
The trailer for Joker 2 was out on Wednesday and while people expected the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga movie to be full of surprises there was one particular reveal no-one saw coming.
Steve Coogan’s in it.
He's not alone anymore. Joker: Folie à Deux – only in theaters and @IMAX, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/cOx0hZIX8g
— Joker Movie (@jokermovie) April 10, 2024
And it caused all sorts of excitement and totally on-point responses.
Steve Coogan being in the Joker 2 trailer for 2 seconds is the strongest case for the film I’ve seen. Imagine what would happen if Alan Partridge met The Joker…. pic.twitter.com/pDAYWpstGW
— mr. “just joined a new forum” (@Papapishu) April 10, 2024
If this scene in the Joker 2 isn’t just Steve Coogan & The Joker seeing who does the better Michael Caine impression then what the f**k are we even doing here pic.twitter.com/R2Xfa1sqla
— Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) April 10, 2024
Steve Coogan in Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/MV3vzqTqSN
— Ewan Moore (@EMoore_) April 10, 2024
Steve Coogan interviewing The Joker #JokerFolieADeux pic.twitter.com/NFv7bCUL3C
— Nathan Aspell (@NathanAspell) April 10, 2024
Steve Coogan in the #Joker2 trailer and now all I can think about is Cirque Des Clunes.
“You’re a disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/ZZvy3KmaIg
— Mark Nichol (@MarksDoingGreat) April 10, 2024
But best of all was author and Empire editor @NickdeSemlyen remembering this.
Steve Coogan popping up in the Joker 2 trailer gives me hope that he’s finally playing Alfred. pic.twitter.com/PTXjTJdfS8
— Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) April 10, 2024
Can simply never watch The Trip – any Trip! – enough.
To conclude …
"I'm not gonna bury another Batman." pic.twitter.com/iDM2lrujTy
— Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) April 10, 2024
