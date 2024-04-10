Celebrity films Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan’s in Joker 2 and it sent this fabulous clip from The Trip viral

John Plunkett. Updated April 10th, 2024

The trailer for Joker 2 was out on Wednesday and while people expected the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga movie to be full of surprises there was one particular reveal no-one saw coming.

Steve Coogan’s in it.

And it caused all sorts of excitement and totally on-point responses.

But best of all was author and Empire editor @NickdeSemlyen remembering this.

Can simply never watch The Trip – any Trip! – enough.

To conclude …

Source @NickdeSemlyen